Manhattan’s Kyler Horsman (17) runs to second base after knocking a double in a game against Emporia on April 16. The Indians downed host Hays in a 15-inning brawl in the opening game of the Western Plains Diamond Classic on Friday.
Kyler Horsman homered and Cade McIlvaine hit an RBI single in the 15th inning as Manhattan High baseball prevailed 4-2 in a marathon contest at Hays Friday afternoon.
The game was part of the Western Plains Diamond Classic.
A pitchers’ duel between Manhattan’s Cade Perkins and Hays’ Dylan Dreiling, a future Tennessee Volunteer, was the feature as each held the other team to no runs and one hit. Perkins struck out 13 in seven innings, while Dreiling struck out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.
Manhattan (11-2) finished with seven hits and Hays had eight.
The game remained scoreless through the first 11 innings, until Manhattan’s Ian Luce earned a bases-loaded walk to drive in PJ Hughes in the top of the 12th. Jack Campbell later scored on a Perkins sacrifice fly to put Manhattan up 2-0.
However, Hays (9-7) tied the game in the bottom of the 12th when Dreiling hit a two-run home run to center field. Hays put the winning run in scoring position later in that frame but couldn’t score.
Horsman hit his solo shot with one out in the top of the 15th to put Manhattan back in front. McIlvaine’s two-out single drove in Braxton Frey to make it 4-2 Manhattan.
Coy Cavender sent Hays down in order in the bottom of the 15th to earn the win. He pitched three innings and allowed one hit and one strikeout.
Tyler Gagnon pitched five innings for Manhattan, giving up two runs on six hits and two strikeouts.
Dalton Dale gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits in 5 1/2 innings for Hays.
The contest featured 101 combined official at-bats, 15 combined walks, six combined hit batters and 29 combined strikeouts.
Horsman registered Manhattan’s only multi-hit game, going 2-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Dreiling went 3-for-5 at the plate for Hays, driving in two and scoring once.
Manhattan tallied its first hit in the top of the third when Hughes led off with a single. Hays’ first hit came in the bottom of the fifth when Dreiling doubled with two outs.
See Monday’s paper for recaps of Manhattan’s three other games at the Hays Tournament this weekend.