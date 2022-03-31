Expectations are high around the Eisenhower Baseball Complex, where the Manhattan High baseball team is preparing for its upcoming season.
The Indians rebounded from a canceled 2020 campaign with a 19-6 record and a fourth-place finish at the 6A state tournament a year ago. With seven everyday starters and a good stock of other experienced players returning, the opportunity to surpass 2021’s accomplishments is laid out before them.
The first test is a Friday road trip to the state’s capital city and a tussle with Centennial League foe Seaman. The Vikings reached the 5A state tournament and split the season series with Manhattan last year.
“Seaman could be the best team we see on our schedule the whole year,” said Indians head coach Don Hess.
The road ahead may not get a whole lot easier after that, as the Indians will face Topeka High and Washburn Rural next week. Both teams beat Manhattan in 2021.
There’s no leeway to ease into the new season, and it certainly doesn’t help that the weather has limited outdoor practices.
Therefore, the Indians will need to rely on their seniors to lead in the early going. Luckily for Manhattan, there are seven on the roster, and two of them — shortstop Braden Dinkel and pitcher/first baseman Cade Perkins — made all-state teams last year.
That urgency for upperclassman leadership has been a point of emphasis from the coaching staff thus far, and the seniors are taking that message to heart.
“I feel like, as a senior, it’s kind of my role to just step up and help everybody else,” Dinkel said. “For me, it’s not as much talking, but just leading by example.”
With other returners such as center fielder Ian Luce, infielder Cade McIlvaine, catchers Jaxon Vikander and Tylar Pere and the versatile Jack Campbell and Keenan Schartz, Manhattan should be a good hitting and fielding team.
For Hess, the pitching is still a variable that needs to be solved.
“As with any team, you’re just never quite sure what your pitching is going to look like,” he said. “In our scrimmages that we’ve had the last couple weekends, Cade Perkins has been terrific. We’ve had some other guys that have been pretty good but to compete at such a high level, we’re going to need better than pretty good.
“We’re just trying to figure out who our starters are on the mound. To be able to compete in 6A baseball, you have to have about six pitchers that can throw a lot of innings. We’re going to play six ball games in the first week, so we have to find quality pitching. And it’s not just guys that throw the ball over the plate. We have to have guys that can strike people out or pitch out of jams and give us a chance to be successful.”
In addition to Perkins, Kyler Horsman, Tyler Gagnon and Coy Cavender will be in the mix for spots in the starting rotation.
While Hess is cautiously optimistic about this team’s pitching, Dinkel and Perkins were not so modest, particularly regarding the squad’s depth on the mound.
“We only had two main pitchers last year, and now we have four or five with experience from last year, so we’re pretty confident in pitching,” Perkins said.
If the pitching does prove to be a step or two behind, the Indians should be able to compensate somewhat with their bats and their defense.
Another asset the Indians bring to the table is years of experience playing with each other.
“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Dinkel said. “We’ve been playing together, so good chemistry. We’re really getting along together. … Knowing how all your teammates play really helps you as a team.”
Manhattan could be a contender to win the Centennial League and, according to Dinkel and Perkins, could have what it takes to make a run for a state title.
They both said they’d measure success this year by the hardware they bring home.
The Indians have put it all together before and came up just short. The question now is whether they can do it again and go even further.
Hess believes they can, but he needs to see the evidence where it counts.
“If we’ve taken that next step, and we’ve improved, then we feel like we’re in position to seek some pretty lofty goals,” he said. “But the big thing is, you’ve always got to have chemistry, and you’ve always got to have improvement, and those things you don’t really see until you get on the diamond for the first time.”