Manhattan High baseball used the long ball to stay perfect Tuesday with a pair of lopsided victories at Junction City.
The Indians (8-0) hit a total of six home runs and used two eight-run innings to claim Game 1 18-3 before a 13-run fifth led to a 15-2 win in the nightcap. Both contests ended early because of the run rule.
Game 1
Four of Manhattan’s opening-game hits were home runs in an 18-3 victory in four innings.
Jaxon Vikander homered twice, while Tyler Gagnon and Kyler Horsman each had one.
Gagnon led the Indians with six runs batted in, while Isaac Bluemel had three, and Vikander and Colin Burmeier had two apiece.
In addition to his solo shot, Horsman earned the win on the mound. He threw all four innings, striking out nine while surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk.
The formerly undefeated Blue Jays (6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before Manhattan put up eight runs in the top of the second. The Indians notched two more in the third and then scored eight again in the fourth.
Junction City added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t bring its deficit lower than 15 runs, causing the game to end there.
Game 2
Vikander hit his third home run of the day and Luce went yard as well as the Indians eased past the Blue Jays 15-2 in five innings.
Vikander and Burmeier each had three RBIs on two hits. Braxton Frey drove in two runs and scored twice on one hit as a pinch hitter.
Starting pitcher Ian Bluemel took the win in three innings of work. He held Junction City to one run (zero earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Isaac Bluemel came on in relief in the fourth and tossed the final two innings. He allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Manhattan drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but the Blue Jays tied it up in the bottom of the inning. The Indians responded with another run in the second to make it 2-1, and that score held until the fifth inning, when they exploded for 15 runs. Junction City scored one in the bottom of the fifth, which wasn’t enough to extend the game.
Manhattan outhit Junction City 12-5 and drew six walks.
The Indians will return to action Saturday when they host Dodge City and Garden City in a round robin tournament.