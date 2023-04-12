04032023-mer-spt-mhsbb-18
Manhattan High’s Jaxon Vikander bumps fists with assistant coach Lon Ostrom during the first game of a doubleheader against Topeka High on March 31 at Norvell Field in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High baseball used the long ball to stay perfect Tuesday with a pair of lopsided victories at Junction City.

The Indians (8-0) hit a total of six home runs and used two eight-run innings to claim Game 1 18-3 before a 13-run fifth led to a 15-2 win in the nightcap. Both contests ended early because of the run rule.

