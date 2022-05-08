Kyler Horsman and Ian Bluemel combined to throw a no-hitter Saturday as Manhattan High baseball shut out Great Bend 3-0.
Horsman went six innings, allowing a single hit while striking out three. Bluemel struck out the side in one inning of work.
The Indians (13-3) scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning. Tylar Pere singled to left field, allowing Tyler Gagnon to score. Later, Ian Luce took a pitch to his body with the bases loaded, scoring P.J. Hughes. Braden Dinkel singled in the next at-bat to drive in Jaxon Bowles.
Manhattan collected six hits in the game, as Luce, Dinkel, Horsman, Pere, Jack Campbell and Keenan Schartz each had one.
Manhattan 9, Trinity Academy 3
Manhattan scored four in the first and five in the fifth en route to a 9-3 win over Trinity Academy earlier in the day Saturday.
Hughes and Gagnon each drove in two runs in the seventh and eighth spots in the batting order, while Dinkel and Cade Perkins each scored twice. Dinkel, Gagnon and Campbell each had two-hit days as the Indians tallied 11 on the day.
Isaac Bluemel got the win on the mound, pitching a complete seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five.
Life Prep 10, Manhattan 0
Manhattan managed just four hits in a 10-0 loss to Life Prep on Friday.
Campbell led the Indians with two hits. Manhattan only stacked multiple hits in the fifth inning and left both runners stranded.
Luce took the loss on the mound, going five innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three strikeouts. Adam Wollenberg, Isaac Bluemel and Ian Bluemel combined to pitch the sixth inning and they surrendered six runs (one earned) on one hit.
The Indians committed three costly errors in the game.
Manhattan went 3-1 at the Western Plains Diamond Classic over the weekend, including Friday’s 15-inning 4-2 win over Hays. The Indians will return to the field at Topeka West on Tuesday.