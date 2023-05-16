Manhattan High baseball is headed back to the 6A state tournament with unfinished business.
After placing second last season, the top-seeded Indians punched their ticket again Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over No. 8 seed Wichita Heights in the regional championship at Tointon Family Stadium.
“I’ve always considered this the most stressful day of the year because it validates the year you’ve had,” said Manhattan head coach Don Hess. “It’s a big, big letdown if you’re not able to move on to the state tournament. We came out and we did the things that we needed to do. I’m real proud of the kids. They’ve had a great year, and they just continue to show up wanting to do more.”
Ian Luce went 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Tyler Gagnon had two RBIs and two runs on two hits, and Keenan Schartz went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Kyler Horsman pitched a five-inning shutout, striking out eight while giving up six hits and a walk. While the Falcons (12-10) found ways to get on base, Horsman worked around them each time, stranding seven runners on base.
“You let runners on base; it’s part of baseball,” Horsman said. “It’s going to happen, but you’ve got to keep calm and just power through it. That’s what I did today.”
The Indians (18-1) scored in every inning except the third, including a four-run first, a three-run fourth and a two-run fifth. They finished with 12 hits — 1/3 of which went for extra bases — and forced Wichita Heights into committing five fielding errors.
The Falcons left runners at first and second in the top of the first, and in the bottom of the frame, Manhattan set the tone offensively with three straight extra-base hits. Schartz led off with a triple, Gagnon doubled to drive in Schartz and Luce tripled to score Gagnon.
“That’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side,” Hess said. “For us, that just takes the lid off at home plate and says, ‘Yeah, we’re here. We’re going to try and be aggressive and hit the ball hard and run hard.’ It was very, very nice for us.”
Horsman and Jaxon Vikander each added RBIs in the first, and Luce singled in the second to score Schartz, who had earlier reached on a double. Gagnon and Jaxon Bowles hit RBI singles in the fourth, and PJ Hughes took a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-0.
Vikander singled to drive in Isaac Bluemel in the fifth, and Schartz came home on an error. That made it 10-0 and concluded the game via run-rule.
“I haven’t been hitting very well, to be honest,” Vikander said. “I’ve been hitting with my dad in the garage. I just need to use my lower half better, and swing and hit the ball. I don’t really have an approach. I just go up there and try to hit the ball, hit it somewhere they’re not.”
The win locked up the Indians’ third state tournament berth in a row. With the cancelation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one on Manhattan’s roster has had a year that hasn’t ended at state.
Horsman said the team was pleased to return to the state tournament, but only in so much as it was a preseason expectation that had been met.
Manhattan’s 13 seniors will make it one of the most veteran squads in the field of eight. That experience has come at exceptionally high levels as well, not just in baseball, but in the Indians’ 2022 football state championship, their back-to-back trips to the basketball state tournament and their perennial success at the wrestling state meet.
“We know how to make deep runs in the postseason,” said Schartz, who quarterbacked the football team. “We’re old enough and mature enough to handle the ups and downs of a state tournament. Just like in football, never count us out.”
Manhattan isn’t just content with making a fashionable appearance at the state tournament, however. After taking fourth in 2021 and falling to Blue Valley West 4-3 in the title game last season, the Indians intend to go all the way this time around.
“We’ve raised the expectations even higher to win the whole thing,” Horsman said. “... These have been the best four years of my life, so I really want to wrap it up with a ring. And that’s what we’re going to go out there and do.”
The 6A state tournament is scheduled for May 26-27 at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence. Seedings and matchups will be announced once all regional tournaments have concluded.
Regional semifinal
Jake Wolcott threw a two-hitter, and Vikander drove in four runs as Manhattan took down No. 16 seed Wichita North 11-1 in five innings in the regional semifinal Tuesday.
The Indians put up five runs in the first inning and four in the fourth, collecting 11 hits and taking advantage of three Redhawks (5-16) errors and two walks.
Wolcott lasted all five innings for Manhattan, needing just 57 pitches to get the job done. He struck out six while walking one.
“Jake was real good,” Hess said. “His last three or four outings have been rock-solid. He’s been eager and he’s been excited. He’s really given us a feather in our cap at a time that we could use it.”
Vikander went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a two-run home run in the fourth and an RBI double in the second. Horsman had a double and a triple as part of his three hits to go with three runs scored and an RBI.
Colin Burmeier logged an RBI and two runs scored on one hit, while Luce drove in a run and scored a run on one hit. Schartz went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI.
Every starter in the Indians’ batting order reached base at least once.
“We have guys up and down our lineup who can contribute,” Hess said. “Ian Luce was really good. If Keenan gets on base, then you know we’re on the go. We had production up and down the lineup. … Our guys love to hit.”
Orlando Flores took the loss on the mound for Wichita North, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) with two walks and one strikeout.
The Redhawks scored their only run of the game in the top of the second when Danny Fernandez came home on a passed ball.
Manhattan led 7-1 after 3 1/2 innings before scoring four in the bottom of the fourth to reach the 10-run advantage required to end the game via run rule after the top of the fifth.