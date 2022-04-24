The Manhattan High baseball team scored 17 runs before Highland Park recorded an out Friday afternoon as the Indians romped to a lopsided doubleheader sweep.
Manhattan needed just 2 1/2 innings to eviscerate the Scots in Game 1, winning 24-2.
Cade Perkins struck out the side in the top of the first and came up with a bases-clearing triple after the first three Manhattan batters walked in the bottom of the first.
Two more Indians walked to load the bases again, and Jaxon Vikander hit a grand slam over the left field fence to put Manhattan on top 7-0 with just two swings of the bat.
The Indians continued to pour on runs throughout the first, even after they began stopping at first on deep hits that rolled all the way to the wall.
By the time the first inning came to a close, Manhattan led 24-0, scoring on 15 hits, 10 walks, and two hit batters.
"The way that first inning started in the first game kind of set a tone," said Manhattan head coach Don Hess. "It's just a long inning. You hate to see an inning get away from a team like that. Some of it was because of the good things that we were doing, but they were having a hard time throwing strikes and it just kind of snowballed."
Adam Wollenberg pitched the top of the second, and Highland Park scored twice after recording a single, two hit-by-pitches, a walk and an Indians error.
Manhattan loaded the bases in the bottom of the second but didn't score.
Wollenberg worked around two walks in the top of the third to bring the game to a merciful end.
Every Manhattann starter had at least one hit. Perkins ended with five RBIs on a 2-for-2 day, while Vikander had four runs driven in on his grand slam. Ian Luce, Braden Dinkel, P.J. Hughes, Coy Cavender and Jack Campbell all had two RBIs apiece. Luce, Keenan Schartz and Cade McIlvaine all scored three runs.
Perkins struck out three in his one inning of work. Wollenberg struck out four while allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks in two innings.
Hess said it can be difficult to manage games that get out of hand quickly because he wants his players to always put forth their best effort, but he doesn't want to embarrass the other team.
"Trying to ask players to do anything less than taking advantage of their time at the plate is kind of sketchy," he said. "...Since we haven't played in a week, it's just an opportunity for pitchers to get on the mound again and stay sharp. We still were fielding some ground balls and catchers still had to catch and block and throw.
Game 2
The nightcap was more of the same as the Indians won 16-1 and kept the Scots from collecting a hit in the three-inning game.
They scored 11 runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third on 11 total hits.
Kyler Horsman drove in four runs and scored twice on three hits, and Braden Dinkel had three RBIs and two runs on two hits. Jaxon Vikander drove in two. Tyler Gagnon scored four runs, and Braxton Frey and Cade Perkins scored twice each.
Coy Cavender pitched two innings and struck out four without allowing any runs or hits. Isaac Bluemel pitched the third and allowed one run while striking out one.
Hess said the team is feeling good about where it sits at this point in the season, but that "the next two weeks are really going to be crucial."
"We're going to play half our schedule in the next two weeks, so we not only have to have a lot of arms ready to go, but we also have to have guys start to peak with their abilities," he said. "Some guys are. We have some guys coming around right now, doing some nice things. ... It's just going to be a big week for us because we're going to try and make a push to be able to host a regional, and the only way we're going to be able to do that is if we play well."
The Indians will play at Hayden on Tuesday.