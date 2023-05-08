Manhattan High baseball responded to its first loss of the season with a pair of lopsided wins Saturday at the Diamond Classic in Hays.
The Indians (14-1) shut out Thomas More Prep-Marian 10-0 in their first game of the day before closing the tournament with a 13-3 thwacking of Brush (Colorado).
Game 1
Ian Luce and Kyler Horsman each drove in three runs, and Ian Bluemel allowed three hits on the mound as Manhattan eased by TMP-Marian 10-0 in five innings.
Luce went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Horsman went 1-for-2 with a run. Tyler Gagnon and Jake Wolcott each scored twice on two hits.
Bluemel went four innings as the Indians’ starter, striking out two and keeping the Monarchs off the scoreboard to earn the win. Sophomore Sam Spiegel made his varsity debut and struck out one in the fifth.
Manhattan got the scoring early when Horsman singled to drive in Gagnon and Luce in the top of the first. Later in the inning, PJ Hughes worked a bases-loaded walk to bring in Horsman and Isaac Bluemel hit a sacrifice fly to score Tate Hoover. Wolcott then made it 5-0 with a single to drive in Braxton Frey.
Horsman’s sacrifice fly scored Luce in the second. Luce then doubled to bring in Wolcott and Keenan Schartz in the fourth, and Hoover’s RBI-groundout boosted the Indians’ lead to 9-0 when Gagnon came home.
Luce capped off the scoring in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk to score Wolcott.
Game 2
Luce kept his offensive production going with four more RBIs in Manhattan’s second game, a 13-3 victory in five innings against Brush.
Hughes and Jaxon Bowles each homered, and seven of the Indians’ starters in the batting order drove in at least one run. Bowles and Frey each had two RBIs, while Schartz scored four times.
Gagnon struck out seven on the mound while giving up three runs on five hits in five innings.
The Beetdiggers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Schartz scored on a fielding error after a Luce single in the bottom of the first to tie it up. Hughes’ solo shot in the second made it 2-1 Manhattan, and then Colin Burmeier drove in Schartz with a sacrifice fly in the third.
Later in the third, Bowles blasted his two-run home run to left field to give the Indians a 5-0 cushion.
Luce singled in the fourth to bring in Isaac Bluemel and Schartz, and Brush cut its deficit to 7-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth.
Owen Goode doubled and drove in Bowles in the bottom of the fifth, and then Frey hit a double to score Hughes and Bluemel.
Schartz reached on an error to score Frey, and then Luce ended the game via run rule with a single to drive in Schartz and Burmeier.
After a 3-1 weekend, the Indians now hold a four-game lead over second-place Lawrence Free State in the 6A West region standings as the regular season
They will get back to action Wednesday with a road trip to Great Bend. They will then turn around and play in a one-off game at Washburn Rural on Thursday. That game was originally scheduled for April 19. Manhattan beat the Junior Blues 18-2 in Game 1 of the doubleheader before the nightcap was rescheduled because of weather.