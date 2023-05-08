04032023-mer-spt-mhsbb-9
Manhattan High’s Colin Burmeier celebrates after against Topeka High on March 31 at Norvell Field in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High baseball responded to its first loss of the season with a pair of lopsided wins Saturday at the Diamond Classic in Hays.

The Indians (14-1) shut out Thomas More Prep-Marian 10-0 in their first game of the day before closing the tournament with a 13-3 thwacking of Brush (Colorado).