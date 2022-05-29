FORT SCOTT — Kyler Horsman pitched a complete game, and Ian Luce doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice as Manhattan High baseball beat Olathe West 8-2 in the 6A state semifinals Sunday.
The Indians (21-3) scored seven runs on six hits and two Owls errors in the bottom of the second. Each batter in the Manhattan lineup at least scored a run or batted one in during that frame, while Luce, Jaxon Bowles, Tyler Gagnon and Jack Campbell did both.
“We knew that this probably wasn’t going to be a 3-2 or 2-1 one game,” said Indians head coach Don Hess. “We knew we were going to have to score at least four or five runs. But the impressive thing is, we came out aggressive and we took it to them. We put pressure on them defensively. We hit the ball. We had some big hits. And, of course, during that whole time, Kyler was keeping them at bay and giving us a chance to continue to swing.”
Manhattan managed to chase Olathe West starter and Oklahoma-commit Kasey Crawford after just 1 1/3 innings, during which he allowed five runs on five hits while striking out two.
“That’s real big,” Hess said. “If they have anything in their program, it’s quality arms. Those kids that were pitching are all going Division I, and to be able to respond to that kind of competition is a nice thing. Our guys took a lot of pride up there today, and they worked hard for the success that they’ve had.”
Jack Scott pitched the final 4 2/3 for the Owls (19-5), allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five.
Meanwhile, Horsman struck out seven Olathe West batters while surrendering five hits and two walks in seven innings for Manhattan. The Owls scored their only two runs in the top of the sixth.
“I didn’t have my best stuff, and it was apparent to a lot of people there,” Horsman said. “But I stuck with it, cleared my mind whenever I could and was able to keep firing out there, shut them down.”
Horsman said it’s always his goal to throw a complete game, but Hess said that he had two relief pitchers prepared to come in during the seventh, just in case things unraveled or Horsman hit his pitch-count limit.
Instead, Horsman struck out the side, and the Indians earned a berth in the state championship game scheduled for later in the day.
“I knew seven, eight and nine were coming up, and I knew what I had done to them previous to that, so I was really confident going in there,” he said. “Just throw strikes. Put it where they can’t hit it.”
The Indians defense backed up Horsman throughout the game as well, recording outs on 10 ground balls without any fielding errors and turning two double plays.
Luce led Manhattan offensively with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, while taking two pitches to the body. Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Gagnon batted in two runs and scored once on one hit. Braden Dinkel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
All but one Indian had at least one hit, and everyone reached base at least once.
But the fact that Manhattan tallied seven runs in one inning and just one in the other six frames combined was a point of concern headed into the state title game against the winner of Washburn Rural and Blue Valley West at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
“We had other opportunities, but you’ve got to watch that jumping out and coasting for a little bit,” Hess said. “(Olathe West) had quality pitchers, so I’m not going to say we were coasting. But we do need to dig back in every single inning — every single at-bat — compete and make sure that we don’t have those long holes between scoring.”
Nevertheless, the Indians have already improved on last year’s fourth-place state finish, with even more available. But the goal wasn’t just to improve on last year’s finish, but to bring home a state championship trophy.
They’re one game away.
“It’s a whole lot of emotions,” Horsman said. “This has been our main goal all year, to be able to make it happen. Job’s not finished, but we’re happy to be where we are.”