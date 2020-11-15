With the first official day of the 2020-21 high school winter sports season being Monday, Manhattan High announced its practice slate for its eight winter sports and activities.
The varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams will practice from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the north gym of Manhattan’s west campus. The freshman team will practice in the south gym of the west campus from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
The girls’ basketball teams also start practice Monday, with the varsity and junior varsity squads practicing in the north gym of the west campus from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The freshman team will practice in the south gym from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling practice will start Monday as well, running from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Manhattan east campus gym.
Boys’ swimming and diving will run out of the Wamego Aquatic Center this year, with the first practice on Monday running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students will ride a bus from the west campus to Wamego for practice daily.
Bowling tryouts don’t start until Dec. 1, but will start at 3:30 p.m. and run until 5:15 p.m. at Little Apple Lanes.
Cheerleading practice will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in the Manhattan east campus auditorium.