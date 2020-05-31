After days of wondering whether his team's shot at a repeat title would be doomed by a foe it couldn't see, Trevor Hudgins' answer came by way of a stranger interrupting his practice at Northwestern Missouri State.
The former Manhattan High star was in the middle of preparing for the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament with his teammates when he saw the man walk over to head coach Ben McCollum. Before long, McCollum called the team into a huddle to deliver the news.
"I was upset, like everyone in the sports world," Hudgins told The Mercury in a recent phone interview. "I was concerned about eligibility for people, status of the championship and things like that."
The timing of the cancellation couldn't have been crueler for Hudgins. His team had just won the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament for the second year in a row. The Bearcats were poised to be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as they pursued their second straight national championship.
Hudgins had authored a standout season to that point. The redshirt sophomore averaged 19.6 points per game, shooting 53% from 3-point range. He also dished out six assists per game. In the MIAA championship game, Hudgins racked up 31 points and six assists in the Bearcats' 78-76 win over Missouri Southern.
"Personally, I was trying to be more of a threat offensively," said Hudgins, referencing his goals entering the season. "We lost Joey Witthus, so I knew our offense would go down a little. I feel like (Ryan) Hawkins and I grew from losing Joey and took on a more offensive role this year."
Hudgins' growth from MIAA freshman of the year to a Bevo Francis award finalist — the award given to the nation's top player from a small college — helped Northwest Missouri State to a 31-1 record on the season. Their lone loss, a 70-62 setback to Central Missouri, preceded a 23-game winning streak to end the season.
It came despite other teams game planning around Hudgins.
"I definitely felt like there was a target on our back," Hudgins said. "I feel like the whole team did. Just seeing how teams prepared, it was different from the year before. But we just kept on pushing, kept on getting after it at practice."
However, even as the Bearcats continued winning, concerns over the coronavirus started to reach the team. First, there were murmurs that the tournament might be played in front of minimal fans — or none at all. Then, the Bearcats started seeing other leagues change or cancel their tournaments altogether. By the time national powers Duke and Kansas pulled out of the Division I men's basketball tournament, the writing was on the wall.
Since his season's cancellation and the subsequent school closure, Hudgins has returned home to Manhattan. Staying in basketball shape has proved difficult, as open courts are hard to come by with social distancing measures causing indoor gyms to close.
"I was trying to play five-on-five in a local gym, but all the gyms keep getting shut down," Hudgins said. "Maintenance or security people say, 'You can’t be here' or, '(We) need less than 10 (people)' or all sorts of things. I just started going on runs."
Hudgins believes that even with his workouts limited for the time being, he still will be able to pick up where he left off whenever next season begins. That date is uncertain, as Hudgins has heard Northwest Missouri State may be forced to cancel some of its games.
"Some people may not be doing anything at all," Hudgins said. "I feel like this whole virus may be a very big deal at the end of the day to see which teams are focused and which aren’t. If certain teams aren’t working right now, it would be a huge advantage to those that are (in terms of) just being ready for next season and however many games we have."
While he's already focusing on next season, Hudgins still wonders what could have been this year. After putting the team in prime position to repeat as national champion, Hudgins and his teammates had to reckon with the trophy seemingly vanished into thin air.
"Now I’m wondering what will be in the record books," Hudgins said. "I don’t know. I don’t know if the defending champs get it again or anything. It’s up in the air now."