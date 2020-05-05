Manhattan High football has its captains for the 2020 season.
The Indians named Dayne Aschenbrenner, Damian Ilalio, Ty’zhaun Jackson, Jaden Magana, Mason Reid and Cade Wilson as their captains for the upcoming season. Typically, prospective captains have to write a one-page paper to apply for a spot. The papers then are looked over and voted upon by all the seniors on the roster.
This year, because of the closure of in-person classes and the ensuing cancellation of spring activities, MHS head coach Joe Schartz waived the application process, instead allowing any senior on the team to be eligible.
Aschenbrenner will enter his third season as the team’s starting quarterback. As a junior, Aschenbrenner accounted for 1,460 total yards (895 rushing, 656 passing) and 21 total touchdowns (16 rushing, five passing).
“He leads by example,” Schartz said. “He’s tough, smart and has a lot of experience. He’s a natural leader.”
Ilalio returns as the leader of the MHS defensive line. The defensive tackle was second on last year’s team in total tackles with 35.5 and also registered 2.5 sacks.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Schartz said. “He works extremely hard and he makes plays out on the field. His work ethic is admirable.”
Jackson will lead the team’s secondary. As a junior, Jackson was second on the team in pass breakups with six and also recorded one interception. He finished the season with 31.5 total tackles despite being sidelined with an injury late last season.
“He’s a ball of energy,” Schartz said. “He’s a fierce competitor, goes with a lot of energy and the guys really respect him.”
Magana and Wilson both are returning starters on the Indians’ offensive line. Wilson will enter his third season as a starting guard, while Magana is entering his second season as the team’s starting center.
“Both are great young men,” Schartz said. “Very respectful and do everything just right. They’re great examples.”
Reid will return as the team’s Swiss Army Knife, playing mostly as a running back but also functioning as the team’s backup quarterback. He could see time at linebacker as well.
“Mason’s a fine young man and a very good football player,” Schartz said.