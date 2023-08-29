Coming off a building year with young and inexperienced players, Frankfort football will be ready to compete in 2023.
Last fall, the Wildcats finished 4-6, picking up a playoff win against St. John’s-Tipton before ending the season in a 46-0 defeat to Lebo.
“I thought there was growth made,” eighth-year head coach Nick Anderson said. “Obviously, with a young team, we were inconsistent not only on a day-to-day basis, but a week-to-week basis — but I do think improvement was made.”
Now, the Wildcats believe they’ve put in the work to become a more consistent team.
“(The) kids have been putting a lot of time ... have gotten bigger, stronger and faster,” Anderson said. “We’ve matured a bit physically, but mentally as well. That’s exciting heading into this new season.”
Every player who recorded an offensive stat for Frankfort will return this fall. For the passing game, that starts with quarterback Wes Anderson. The sophomore went 89-of-166 through the air with 1,367 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Nick Anderson believes the playmakers around the quarterback are one of the Wildcats’ biggest strengths.
“Our skill positions are top to bottom as good as they’ve been since I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve got kids with some ability, some speed, some toughness. We’ve got a lot of guys we can distribute the ball to.”
At receiver, distribution starts with last year’s leading receiver Trent Hardin. The senior hauled in 23 receptions last year for 431 yards and six touchdowns. Joining him at the position are junior Carter Olson and sophomore Ty Smith.
Nick Anderson expects the running game to be a platoon between senior Brock Armstrong and junior Lane Loiseau. Armstrong led the Wildcats in rushing in 2021 before Loiseau led the way with 581 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries last year.
“Both will rotate back and forth from slot to running back, so we’ll definitely utilize both of them,” Anderson said. “They have different running styles…we have to do a good job as coaches to try and find the best ways to get the ball in their hands.”
Defensively, the Wildcats return Hardin at defensive end who racked up nine sacks last fall, and Smith who recorded a team-high two interceptions at defensive back. Junior Jett Keller and senior Wyatt Keller make for the duo at linebacker, the latter of which led the team with 69 tackles last year.
One concern is the team’s depth, especially a year removed from injuries playing a large role.
“Our depth isn’t where you’d like it to be,” Anderson said. “We like our main guys but we got to stay healthy. And unfortunately last year, we were not able to do that.”
Despite the injuries and a young team last year, the Wildcats still reached the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Anderson expects nothing less from the team this year.
“Success will be continuing that streak,” he said. “We want to be super competitive in the league, get through district and make a little bit of noise in the postseason. I think if we could do those things, I’d definitely consider that to be successful.”