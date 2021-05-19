The Manhattan High softball team refused to let Topeka High star NiJaree Canady beat it with her deadly bat during Tuesday’s Class 6A softball regional championship game at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
MHS intentionally walked Canady all four times she came to bat, not allowing the girl who belted 11 home runs during the regular season — most among all players in Topeka this year — an opportunity for another blast.
The only problem: The Indians couldn’t neutralize Canady’s other powerful weapon — her arm.
Manhattan managed just one hit against Canady during its 3-1 loss in Tuesday’s regional championship game. The Indians struck out a season-high 16 times against the Trojans’ ace, who still hasn’t lost a start this season
“She’s a force,” Manhattan head coach Connie Miller said of Canady. “We took her out of the equation at the plate, but she’s such a good pitcher.”
Reagan Neitzel drew the only walk Canady issued in the second inning, and the Indians turned that mistake into their only run. Neitzel moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a Trojan error to tie the game 1-1.
Topeka had just as much trouble solving Manhattan starter Kierra Goos, who struck out seven batters in four innings.
“(Goos) is good and we struggled with her up there, too,” Topeka High coach Shane Miles said. “She kept us off balance and they did what they had to do to win.”
So did Topeka. After earning just two hits in the first three innings, the Trojans broke through with a two-out rally in the fourth. Kelly started it with another walk before Zoe Caryl tripled her home for the go-ahead run.
A wild pitch mixed among three straight walks plated Caryl and loaded the bases before Goos got out of the jam without any further damage, striking out Elyica Joyce to end the inning.
But the damage was done, and Canady took over from there.
She struck out the side in the fifth and fanned two in the sixth. After giving up her only hit of the game to Jaden McGee in the seventh, Canady ended the game with two moire strikeouts.
The 3-1 margin was Topeka’s closest game since their season-opener on March 26.
MHS advanced to the title game with an 11-2 win over Campus in its first-round matchup Tuesday.
Takara Kolterman went 5-for-5 with five singles in the win. Neitzel finished 2-for-2 with a single and a double.
Goos pitched the first three innings of the semifinal before the Indians handed the ball to Jaden McGee, who sealed the win.
Manhattan finished the season 12-10 and will return its entire roster besides first baseman Ellie Hacker next season.
Miller had hopes for a regional title, but she appreciates how far her team has come from its 5-17 finish two seasons ago.
And though the Indians fell short against undefeated Topeka, Miller considered the Tuesday’s games a “corner-turning moment” for her program.
“They saw what they could do,” Miller said. “They saw they could compete with a team that is undefeated. Had we picked up a ground ball and not let a wild pitch get away, it would’ve been a 1-1 ball game for who knows how long.”
This story includes information from The Topeka Capital-Journal.
RESULT
TOPEKA HIGH 3, MANHATTAN 1
Manhattan 0 1 0 0 0 0;— 1
Topeka High 1 0 0 2 0 0 X— 3
WP — Canady.
LP — Goos.
3B — High: Z. Caryl.