Even when he isn't able to compete, Manhattan High's Sam Hankins still finds a way to win.
Hankins was named the Gatorade Kansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year on Monday. He is the first boys' track and field athlete in MHS history to win the award.
Hankins won every javelin state championship he competed in to become a three-time state titleholder. He was unable to compete in his senior season because of the coronavirus-caused cancellation of all spring sports.
"Sam Hankins would have been the best javelin thrower in the country this spring, there's no question," USA Track & Field National Javelin Coordinator Tom Pukstys said in a release. "He's an extremely competitive kid who studies his craft and always wants to learn more. He was throwing over 235 feet in practice and I think he would have gone further if the season wasn't canceled. I think he'll immediately be one of the top four or five guys in the NCAA next year."
Hankins is the No. 12 recruit in the country for the class of 2020, according to MileSplit. His 224-foot, 6-inch throw last spring was the No. 1 high school throw in the U.S. and the No. 18 throw all-time by a high schooler. He also won the Great Southwest Classic, Kansas Relays and Texas Relays in 2019.
With his career at MHS now over, Hankins will move on to compete for Texas A&M next year. Hankins is the second Manhattan athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year for a sport this year, following Daniel Harkin, who won the award for boys' cross country.