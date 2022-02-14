TOPEKA — For the second week in a row, Manhattan’s freshman 155-pounder Sage Rosairo continues to be one of the most notable wrestlers in the state.
Despite a ninth-place team finish for the Indians, Rosario shone bright, winning a regional title at the 6-5A Regional Tournament at Washburn Rural on Saturday.
Similar to the Centennial League championship last week, Rosario locked up with the defending state champion, Jaliah Johnson from Washburn Rural.
Rosairo pinned Johnson in the semifinal matchup before taking down Valley Center’s Grace Timmons in the championship match with a third-period fall.
“(Rosario) is a great athlete, but her character is even better,” Manhattan assistant coach Danny Grater said. “Sage is constantly evolving and improving on the mat. She adds so many new tricks to the game. When she gets off the mat, she immediately wants to improve. Whenever the coaches give her something to work on, she comes back the next day and has it improved. Those are special kinds of athletes.”
Rosario was the only MHS wrestler to place in the top-four in any of the 12 weight classes, meaning she will be the only representative for Manhattan at the state tournament.
The Manhattan girls wrestling team is filled with young talent with a lot of potential, according to Grater. The coaching staff was pleased with what it saw in its first ever team-entry in a regional tournament.
“Our girls really showed up today,” Grater said. “The girls were competing with the best wrestlers in the state today. Keeping up with the top-ranked girls is really good to see. It’s nobody’s last rodeo. This is (Manhattan)’s first-ever run at a regional tournament. The youthful surge for us is great.”
Grater also mentioned that Manhattan has a stellar group of junior high girls coming up for next season.
Rosario (5-0) will collide with Olathe West junior Laney Finazzo (16-5) in the first round of the 6-5A Kansas State girls’ wrestling championship starting on Feb. 23 at Hartman Arena in Park City.
Team scores
Washburn Rural 220.5, Emporia 150.5, Derby 93, Salina Central 79, Wichita Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Valley Center 62, Topeka 50, Wichita Southeast 41, Manhattan 39, Newton 33, Wichita Heights 32, Salina-South 31, Junction City 30, Topeka West 27, Arkansas City 22, Andover 21, Andover Central 0.
Individual results
101
Madison Naaf (6-21) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 — Amara Ehsa (Derby) 18-2 won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 6-21 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 1 — Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 6-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Ezariah Gonzales (Wichita-Heights) 15-12 won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 6-21 (Fall 1:49)
109
Alexis Haeusler (10-14) did not place and scored eight team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 10-14 won by fall over Marissa Finley (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) 11-13 (Fall 1:08)
Quarterfinal — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 10-14 won by fall over Nevaiah Martin (Topeka) 10-7 (Fall 3:47)
Semifinal — Evelin Geronimo (Emporia) 26-6 won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 10-14 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Semi — TaNayaih Hunt (Wichita-Southeast) 21-11 won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 10-14 (Fall 1:37)
115
Bailey Wright (20-15) did not place and scored two team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 20-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Vy Do (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) 15-18 won by major decision over Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 20-15 (MD 14-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 20-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 20-15 won by decision over Abby Filippi (Wichita-Heights) 10-10 (Dec 1-0)
Cons. Semi — Alivia Wilson (Wichita-Southeast) 17-10 won by fall over Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 20-15 (Fall 3:44)
126
Hannah Caycedo (11-13) did not place and scored four team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 11-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Annie Gallegos (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 24-7 won by fall over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 11-13 (Fall 1:43)
Cons. Round 2 — Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 11-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 11-13 won by fall over Sarah Taticchi (Newton) 4-12 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Semi — Ninel Garcia (Salina-South) 8-19 won by decision over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 11-13 (Dec 8-7)
132
Saleen Wallace (8-10) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 — Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Bianca Partridge (Emporia) 14-13 won by fall over Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) 8-10 (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 2 — Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Anna Schwab (Valley Center) 4-11 won by decision over Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) 8-10 (Dec 8-2)
155
Sage Rosario (5-0) placed first and scored 24 team points.
Quarterfinal — Sage Rosario (Manhattan) 5-0 won by fall over Lyliana Negrete (Newton) 2-12 (Fall 0:42)
Semifinal — Sage Rosario (Manhattan) 5-0 won by fall over Jaliah Johnson (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 36-3 (Fall 4:48)
1st Place Match — Sage Rosario (Manhattan) 5-0 won by fall over Grace Timmons (Valley Center) 25-3 (Fall 4:47)
191
Kristen Craddock (6-20) did not place and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 6-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Meya Howell (Derby) 20-3 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 6-20 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 2 — Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 6-20 won by decision over Samantha Hampton (Valley Center) 5-17 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 3 — Kyra Cole (Wichita-Southeast) 22-10 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 6-20 (Fall 2:16)
235
Grace Thompson (0-15) did not place.
Quarterfinal — Tristyn Johnson (Topeka-West) 25-5 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-15 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Round 1 — Sophia Ross (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 27-13 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-15 (Fall 2:20)