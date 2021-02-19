A record-setting day for Mitchell Bunger highlighted the Manhattan High boys’ swimming and diving team’s efforts at the Class 6A state meet in Lenexa on Friday.
Bunger placed seventh in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:51.19.
It marked the fastest time in the event in school history.
And head coach Alex Brown believes Friday only was the beginning for Bunger.
“He’s just a sophomore, so he’s got two more years, and I know for a fact that kid is not done yet,” Brown said. “He could be having big seasons the next two years.”
The Indians finished in 18th place on the team leaderboard with 45 points. Though MHS ended one spot lower than last year, Brown was more satisfied with the team’s showing this time around.
“We were really happy with today,” he said. “I think we dropped times in every single race but one, and when we get to the state meet, what else can you ask for other than dropping times?”
Another highlight for MHS on Friday: Igor Sheshukov notching a top five in the 100-yard breaststroke. He finished fifth with a time of 1:00.06, just four-hundreths of a second behind fourth-place Cameron Lee of Shawnee Mission North.
Manhattan finished 11th in the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Bunger, Sheshukov, Payton Mills and Chris Bedros timing a 1:43.53.
Bunger competed in the 200-yard freestyle, where he took 12th after clocking in at 1:49.34.
Bedros finished 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.80.
The Indians’ 400-yard freestyle relay team — comprised of Bedros, Bunger, Sheshukov and Sean Hackenberg — took 18th with a time of 3:29.42.
Sheshukov was 23rd in the 100-yard freestyle after finishing the race in 51.73.
Zeke Kohl participated in the 1-meter diving event.
All in all, Brown said he couldn’t complain, especially given how differently this year’s meet was run.
In normal years, the state meet is held over two days. On Friday, all champions, were awarded on the same day.
“We’re not upset about not having to drive back to KC tomorrow,” Brown said, “but I think our kids liked it overall. ... I think this year having a timed finals day was for the best for the meet and for our kids.”