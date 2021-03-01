Senior Damian Ilalio walked off the mat for the final time in his high school career a winner.
Ilalio, Manhattan High's star senior, topped Washburn Rural's David Huckstep for the championship in the 285-pound division at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament Saturday in Park City.
It marked the third meeting between the two combatants in the postseason. They faced each other at the Centennial League and regional tournaments before their final matchup Saturday.
Ilalio won the first meeting, while Huckstep rebounded with a victory at the regional event.
For Ilalio, who went 32-2 this season, Saturday gave him a chance to avenge one of his lone defeats — and he didn't let the opportunity go to waste.
The match was scoreless after the opening period. Ilalio scored the first points of the match with an escape in the second followed with a takedown. Ilalio won with a score of 9-4.
It also gave him an individual state championship, one year after falling short in the title match.
Ilalio was one of five MHS wrestlers who clinched spots in the state tournament.
The Indians finished 11th on the team leaderboard with 51 points in Robert Gonzales' final tournament as the team's head coach. Gonzales retired at the conclusion of the state meet.
Manhattan ended two points behind Lawrence High and Lawrence Free-State. The two Lawrence schools tied for ninth, with each notching 53 points.
Washburn Rural won the championship in dominant fashion, finishing with 159.5. That far outpaced the second- and third-place finishers, Olathe North (112 points) and Dodge City (106).
Aside from Ilalio, only one other Manhattan representative made it out of the first round unscathed: Easton Taylor.
A junior, Taylor made it to the championship match in the 132-pound class, where he lost to Dodge City's Damian Mendez, who finished this season 35-0.
Taylor had hoped to win a state title for the second consecutive season after winning as a sophomore.
But Mendez, who Taylor has yet to beat in a match, simply was too tough Saturday.
After nearly fighting to a draw, Mendez was able to walk away with a 3-1 victory.
Manhattan's Jantzen Borge, Jameal Agnew and Blaisen Bammes each lost their first round match.
Borge (113 pounds) and Bammes (145) went on to finish sixth in their respective weight classes. Both won their next two consolation matches before falling in the fifth-place match.
The placing also guaranteed the pair medals.
For Borge, it was his first medal in his second trip to the state meet.
Bammes placed at the state tournament for the third time in as many years.
A freshman, Agnew was knocked out in the first consolation-round match, as Blue Valley North's Sam Perez won by fall.
RESULTS
Borge (17-10) finished in sixth place by scoring six points at 113 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Borge was defeated by Jack Elsten of Lawrence by decision, 6-4.
In the consolation round one, Borge defeated defeated David Franke of Blue Valley North by fall in 1:41.
In the consolation semifinal, Borge was defeated by Eric Streeter of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 3:22.
In the fifth-place match, Borge was defeated by Ben Darling of Blue Valley East by decision, 7-2.
Jameal Agnew (19-8) placing is unknown and scored zero points at 120 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Agnew was defeated by Kevin Honas of Lawrence by fall in 1:34.
In the consolation round one, Agnew was defeated by Sam Perez of Blue Valley North by fall in 36 seconds.
Taylor (28-4) finished in second place by scoring 20 points at 132 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Taylor defeated Collin Smith of Gardner-Edgerton by fall in 2:32.
In the semifinal, Taylor defeated Jacob Rymer of Haysville-Campus by fall in 4:48.
In the first-place match, Taylor was defeated by Damian Mendez of Dodge City by decision, 3-1.
Bammes (25-7) finished in sixth place by scoring four points at 145 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Bammes was defeated by Johnny Cash Thomas of Olathe-South by decision, 2-1.
In the consolation round one, Bammes defeated Nick Carlson by decision, 7-4.
In the consolation semifinals, Bammes was defeated by Alec Samuelson of Olathe-North by decision, 3-0.
In the fifth-place match, Bammes was defeated by CJ Neuman of Junction City by fall in 2:39.
Ilalio (32-2) finished in first place by scoring 21 points at 285 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Ilalio defeated Jay Jensen of Gardner-Edgerton by major decision, 10-2.
In the semifinal, Ilalio defeated Sebastian Lopez of Garden City by decision, 8-1.
In the first-place match, Ilalio claimed the state championship title by defeating David Huckstep of Topeka-Washburn Rural by decision, 9-4.