It always was going to be an uphill battle for the Manhattan girls’ basketball team Friday night.
It was the Indians’ misfortune to fall into a bracket with No. 1 Liberal, which remained undefeated after winning at home 53-33 over Manhattan. Yet despite the tall odds, MHS head coach Scott Mall said he felt his team was in perfect position to pull the upset heading into the game.
“We kind of identified some things we could do on defense, and the girls were really positive going into it,” Mall said. “We knew we just needed to play well and we’d be right in the game.”
Manhattan counted on Liberal to continue its struggles from deep, as the Redskins hadn’t shot the ball particularly well in their past few games. However, Liberal hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter on its way to a 15-5 lead.
The Indians struggled to establish Zanaa Cordis, as Liberal played physical defense on the interior throughout the night. Cordis finished the game with eight points.
Manhattan did find scoring in Taylor Claussen. Claussen scored a team-high 11 points, but was forced to miss a portion of the first half because of foul trouble.
Manhattan’s bench shortened even more because of lingering injuries to its guard corps. Jaiden Weixelman and Amelia Knopp both were unavailable after suffering injuries during Tuesday’s sub-state win at Wichita Southeast.
Despite Manhattan’s lack of depth, the Indians managed to hold Liberal to 26 points in the first half.
However, the Indians’ offense never found its stride, with 10 points being the most Manhattan scored in any quarter of the game.
Despite the loss, Mall said he was proud of the way the team handled itself as the season wound down. Despite injuries and a tough schedule in the final month of the season, Manhattan finished with a winning record and a victory in sub-state.
“I was just impressed with the way we battled. ... We were sitting there and it would have been easy to say ‘We’re under .500,’ and just roll over.” Mall said. “But our girls really battled and picked up the two big league wins at the end of the year. ... It said a lot about the character of this team.”
LIBERAL 53,
MANHATTAN 33
Manhattan (33)
Totals: 15 FG, 2-7 FT, 33 points
Destiny Yates 1 0-2 2, Emily Ostermann 1 0-0 3, Brooke Newcomer 0 0-0 0, Ava Bahr 0 0-2 0, Taylor Claussen 5 1-2 11, Aloera Ostermann 2 1-1 5, Gillian Awbrey 0 0-0 0, Gaby Martinez 1 0-0 2, Grace Dixon 1 0-0 2, Zanaa Cordis 4 0-0 8
Liberal (53)
Totals: 15 FG, 17-19 FT 53 points
Katie Horyna 5 2-3 14, Ashley Carrillo 1 2-2 4, Audrey Gilmore 2 0-0 5, Reece Hay 1 0-0 3, Bree Horyna 1 0-0 3, Lizzy Cisneros 2 11-12 15, Halle Payton, 0 0-0 0, Reagan Watt 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Warden 3 2-2 9, Aysha Porras 0 0-0 0
Three point field goals made: Manhattan 1 (Emily Ostermann) Liberal 6 (Katie Horyna 2, Gilmore, Hay, Bree Horyna, Warden)