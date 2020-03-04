Mitch Munsen stood at the west end of Manhattan’s gym with blood trickling down his forehead from a cut underneath his curly red hair. More was dripping from his nose despite his repeated attempts to blot it with a tissue.
The blood hadn’t been there moments ago, when Munsen stole the ball from Wichita East’s Fontaine Williams with three seconds left in Wednesday’s game to seal the 69-67 victory for the Manhattan High boys’ basketball team. Nor had it been there when Munsen streaked past the MHS student section, arms wheeling around his body as head coach Benji George leaped onto the floor with his hands clutching his head.
It wasn’t there as Munsen’s teammates swarmed the senior on the gym’s western edge while security tried to keep Manhattan students from storming onto the floor.
The blood began to flow when Munsen arrived in the locker room amped on adrenaline. Once inside, he slammed his forehead into a locker while him and his teammates celebrated the extension they just received on their season following the first-round sub-state win.
“A little embarrassing,” Munsen said, “but that just shows how excited I was.”
While the senior may have regretted his actions in the moments after the victory, the look symbolized what he has meant to this MHS team when games grow tight.
“He’s a warrior,” George said.
Munsen’s stats aren’t eye popping, but his influence on Wednesday’s game was immeasurable. Time and again, when Manhattan needed a stop, it was Munsen who clamped down on East’s offense.
It started with Manhattan trailing 27-26 late in the second quarter. Ace guard James King slashed toward the hoop twice and Munsen met him both times, soaring to block the layups.
The blocks allowed Manhattan to get out on fast breaks, with both resulting in easy layups for Tyce Hoover and Raeshon Riddick. Where the scoreboard once showed a deficit, it now reflected a 30-27 Manhattan lead with less than a minute remaining in the half.
East battled back, bringing itself to within two points with 30 seconds left in the game.
The Aces turned to Williams, who scored 16 points, and watched as he pumped in a 3-pointer before driving to the basket for what appeared to be an open layup. But there was Munsen, who rose to reject the potential game-tying basket out of bounds.
Twenty seconds later, Munsen stole the ball as East tried to get off a shot in the final seconds, sealing the Manhattan victory.
“That’s just Mitch,” MHS guard Peyton Weixelman said. “That’s what he does. He gets defensive stops. That’s his role, he does it to perfection and we love him for it.”
While Munsen played his role, his teammates followed suit. While MHS doesn’t have one player who consistently takes over games offensively, it does have multiple players who can step up when called upon.
It shows in the numbers. Owen Braxmeyer finished with 16 points, though his biggest contributions came from his ballhandling under pressure. Riddick scored 15, providing a strong presence down low and finishing through traffic. Chandler Marks had 11 points, six of which came in the third quarter when the MHS offense hit a slump and was in desperate need of scores.
Perhaps no role on Manhattan’s team was better filled than the one Weixelman played.
The senior guard is the Indians’ resident 3-point specialist. After working through a cold stretch, Weixelman returned to form in the final game of the regular season against Highland Park, making three of his four attempted 3-pointers. On Wednesday night, Weixelman couldn’t miss. The senior came off the bench in the first quarter and drained two triples. Later, with Manhattan entering the fourth quarter down 47-46, Weixelman capped an 8-2 run to start the quarter by burying two 3-pointers in a row.
He finished with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.
“It’s a credit to our practices,” Weixelman said. “We’ve drilled different things, put six guys on the floor and have tried to make it chaos. I think that helps when we get to the game. We’re able to handle that pressure because we’ve been there before.”
East applied pressure throughout the night in unexpected ways.
Manhattan’s game plan was to pack inside the 3-point line with a 2-3 zone and prevent the Aces from scoring on the interior. If East was going to beat the Indians, it would have to be from deep.
It very nearly happened.
East shot 41% from 3-point range on the night, drilling 11 triples as Manhattan watched the ball sail over its zone.
“They come out just firing bullets,” George said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. The team that worries me the most is a team with a lot of firepower. I loved that we were able to keep up our side of the offense and hang in there enough to put pressure on them defensively as well.”
George switched to a man-to-man defense for the second half, which slightly curtailed East’s 3-point prowess, but allowed the Aces to find easier shots closer to the rim. East made 60% of its shots from the field in the second half.
Yet Manhattan continued to punch back, retaking the lead early in the fourth quarter and never giving it up.
As an added bonus to its win, Manhattan will have home court advantage for a 6 p.m. tip-off Saturday against Wichita-West, which upended No. 2 Washburn Rural 42-40 Tuesday night. The winner of Saturday’s game will claim a spot in the Class 6A state tournament in Wichita.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Munsen said. “I know fans are going to come out and give us a chance to go to state (for the first time) since three years ago. It’s going to be a big-time game and I can’t wait.”
MANHATTAN 69,
WICHITA EAST 67
Wichita East (67)
Totals: 25-51 FG, 6-11 FT, 67 points
Fontaine Williams 6-18 0-0 16, Daylan Jones 8-11 3-5 20, Adriel Smith 0-0 0-3 0, James King 3-9 1-1 9, Norman Massey 0-2 0-0 0, Quincy Gholar 5-8 2-2 15, Dreylin Kemp 3-3 0-0 7, Myles Reed 0-0 0-0 0
Manhattan (69)
Totals: 25-46 FG, 12-16 FT, 69 points
Owen Braxmeyer 5-13 6-7 16, Mitch Munsen 1-2 1-2 4, Raeshon Riddick 5-8 5-6 15, Tyler Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler Marks 5-11 0-1 11, Antonio Barron 1-1 0-0 3, Cade Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Weixelman 5-6 0-0 14, Colton Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Tyce Hoover 3-4 0-0 6
Three point field goals made: Wichita-East 11 (Williams 4, Gholar 3, King 2 Jones, Kemp) Manhattan 7 (Weixelman 4, Munsen, Marks, Barron)
Turnovers: Wichita-East 9, Manhattan 13