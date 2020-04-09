COVID-19 didn't necessarily take Manhattan High's Alex Brown by surprise. Instead, the MHS girls' swimming and diving coach watched as the virus that slowly ground the country to a halt did the same to his team's season.
In the team's first week of practice, the virus wasn't on Brown's mind as the Indians began preparing for their March 26 season opener. Then, midway through the team's second practice, worries about a possible delay started to surface. Brown was told to hold off on practice for a few weeks.
By the third week, the spring sports season was canceled altogether.
"We started to realize the season probably wouldn't happen for anybody," Brown said. "Not just swimming, not just Kansas, but any sports season, high school, college or professional."
Following a cancellation of all in-person classes for the remainder of the year by Gov. Laura Kelly, the Kansas State High School Activities Association called off its spring sports season. For a squad like the Manhattan girls' swimming and diving team, the canceled season means more than just a loss of meets; a chance to build on a legacy was taken away.
The Indians won the Centennial League last season in Brown's third year at the helm of the program. They had similar goals this season, with this being the first class of swimmers Brown has seen all the through from the time they were freshmen.
"That was hard, because I'd seen these kids grow from freshmen into the senior leaders on our team," Brown said. "We just hated seeing them lose their senior season."
The cancellation came before Brown truly could evaluate what this team could become. The Indians weren't able to run any time trials prior to the season being called off.
However, there were indicators that led Brown to believe repeating as Centennial League champions was well within the Indians' reach. Several of the team's state finalists from last year were returning. There also were a number of freshmen swimmers who Brown believed could contribute at the varsity level because of their success at the club level.
MHS returned three of its top five divers from a group that finished second in the Centennial League.
"All of our varsity kids were looking to make a big jump," Brown said. "Our new freshmen were looking to make a big impact and improve."
Now, Brown is hoping this year's cancellation doesn't stunt the team's growth in the future. Unlike other sports, where running sprints or distances can help keep athletes in condition, swimmers can have a hard time maintaining proper cardio strength without access to a pool.
Due to ongoing quarantining, the MHS swimmers do not have access to a pool to use for practice.
"It's a little harder for us, because we didn't have the water to practice in," Brown said. "We can't just go run and count it as swimming laps."
However, the biggest challenge Brown has faced so far is dealing with the loss of coaching and teaching his team. The timing of the virus' disruption prevented Brown from giving the team a proper send-off, namely his seniors.
"We've been around them forever," Brown said. "They're awesome kids and we love getting to coach them and see how they grow. That's the hardest part. We can't physically say bye to them because of the rules that have been implemented."
As a result, Brown was forced to give his team two separate messages.
For the swimmers and divers who will return next season, the goal will be to reunite and continue building as soon as it is safe to do so. Brown hopes the process also will help the team cope with what it lost this year.
"We can't do anything about this one and I know it's really hard for them, especially seeing their senior teammates who they'll never compete with again," Brown said. "Just getting their minds onto next season. Hit the weight room, do club swimming, stay in shape and move on from there."
Brown had to strike a different tune for the team's seniors. He hopes the group can continue to be self-supporting despite having its last chance to compete together pulled away.
"They just have to lean on each other," Brown said. "It's OK to be upset. It would be shocking if they weren't. To continue to look forward from that and to grow as much as you can."