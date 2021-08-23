Ben Mosier

In this file photo, Manhattan’s Ben Mosier runs up the hill at Milford State Park during the Bob Schmoekel Cross Country Invitational last year.

 Flint Hills News Service

The Manhattan High cross country program held its annual time trial race at Northeast Community Park on Saturday.

The owners of the top seven times in both the boys’ and girls’ race will compete in the varsity race at the Indians’ home invitational to open the season.

For the Manhattan boys, Ben Mosier took first with a time of 16:45.7, followed by Max Bowyer who finished in 17:03.

Mosier Bowyer, Kolby Grogg (who finished fifth in 17:41.4) and Ethan Bryant (who placed 12th in 19:31) all competed on the Indians’ state runner-up team last season.

Lucas Holdren finished third (17:18.2), Landon Knopp took fourth (17:22.3), Parker Dawdy placed sixth (17:57.7) and Marshall Garren (18:12.7) to round out the season’s opening varsity lineup.

Amelia Knopp took first for the Indian girls with a time of 19:57.2. Rebekah Pickering took second (20:42.2) and Haley Henningson finished third (21:10.2).

Morgan Turner finished fourth (21:25.5), Saylor Salmans placed fifth (21:26.2), Rachel Corn finished sixth (21:27.4) and Audrey Cook earned seventh (21:59.2).

Knopp, Henningson, Turner and Corn were members of Manhattan’s team last season, which finished in sixth at the Class 6A state meet.

Manhattan High will begin the 2021 season with a home invitational at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 4 at Werner Park.