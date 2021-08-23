MHS cross country runner run preseason time trial race Staff reports Aug 23, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this file photo, Manhattan’s Ben Mosier runs up the hill at Milford State Park during the Bob Schmoekel Cross Country Invitational last year. Flint Hills News Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High cross country program held its annual time trial race at Northeast Community Park on Saturday.The owners of the top seven times in both the boys’ and girls’ race will compete in the varsity race at the Indians’ home invitational to open the season.For the Manhattan boys, Ben Mosier took first with a time of 16:45.7, followed by Max Bowyer who finished in 17:03.Mosier Bowyer, Kolby Grogg (who finished fifth in 17:41.4) and Ethan Bryant (who placed 12th in 19:31) all competed on the Indians’ state runner-up team last season.Lucas Holdren finished third (17:18.2), Landon Knopp took fourth (17:22.3), Parker Dawdy placed sixth (17:57.7) and Marshall Garren (18:12.7) to round out the season’s opening varsity lineup.Amelia Knopp took first for the Indian girls with a time of 19:57.2. Rebekah Pickering took second (20:42.2) and Haley Henningson finished third (21:10.2).Morgan Turner finished fourth (21:25.5), Saylor Salmans placed fifth (21:26.2), Rachel Corn finished sixth (21:27.4) and Audrey Cook earned seventh (21:59.2).Knopp, Henningson, Turner and Corn were members of Manhattan’s team last season, which finished in sixth at the Class 6A state meet.Manhattan High will begin the 2021 season with a home invitational at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 4 at Werner Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit UK struggles for influence as Afghan crisis strains US ties Chiefs trim DE Charlton, OL Witzmann as roster cuts continue CLIFT | 'Don't Breathe' has all the necessary elements for suspense, but you'll need a strong stomach Police report for Aug. 23, 2021 City pools close for season with 'PetPoolooza' Kite’s, one of Aggieville’s oldest bars, gets new look, menu Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThese 2 freshmen are turning heads for Kansas State's offense during preseason campManhattan developer proposes commercial, residential space on Aggieville parking lotUSD 383 seeking new food vendors after main supplier cancels contractSen. Jerry Moran calls for congressional hearing into ESPN's role in conference realignmentLongtime Hillside Cafe family bolstered by community after death of patriarchCOLUMN | After 20 years in Afghanistan, there's plenty of blame to go aroundNotes and observations from Kansas State football's Thursday practiceFirst class | Students grace halls of brand-new Oliver Brown Elementary on first dayFormer interpreter, Manhattan city commissioner worry about Afghanistan as Taliban seizes countryManhattan football heads into 2021 season confident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Branch Bulletin