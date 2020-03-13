While the Manhattan boys' basketball team may have lost in the state quarterfinals Thursday, the Indians won't end their season completely empty-handed.
Three MHS players earned Centennial League honors, with guard Owen Braxmeyer being named to the All-Centennial League First Team and forwards Chandler Marks and Raeshon Riddick earning All-Centennial League Honorable Mention nods.
Braxmeyer averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals per game this season. He will return to MHS for his senior year next season.
Marks functioned as Manhattan's center during the season, but was able to stretch the floor. He averaged nine points and five rebounds per game, but also contributed an average of two assists in every contest.
Riddick played as a traditional power forward, using his strength to finish contested shots around the rim throughout the season while occasionally stepping beyond the 3-point line. He averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game.
Both Riddick and Marks are seniors and played their final games in Manhattan's 66-50 loss to Haysville-Campus Thursday in Wichita.