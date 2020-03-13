Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.