The Manhattan boys' basketball team's road will not get any easier when it travels to Wichita for the state tournament.
The Indians drew the No. 8 seed for the tournament and will face No. 1 Haysville-Campus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wichita State's Koch Arena. The game is the third of the four quarterfinals that will be played in the arena that day.
Campus punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 73-44 win over Dodge City in the first round of sub-states and a subsequent 69-58 win over Derby in the sub-state championship game.
The Colts are 22-0 heading into the tournament. They have scored fewer than 60 points just once this season.
Should MHS come away with a win, the Indians would play at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. From there, MHS would either play in the championship game at 6:15 p.m. Saturday or the third place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"We were fortunate enough to get there three years ago, and I felt we had a little bit of a let down and didn't play our best basketball," head coach Benji George said following MHS' sub-state championship. "I've already told them don't worry about the number next to your name. Don't worry about the record next to your name. It's about matchups and we can matchup with anybody."