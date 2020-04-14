Bubba Wilson state

Manhattan High senior Bubba Wilson battles Wichita South's Malachi Karibo. Wilson won the state title and finished his career with 150 victories. 

 Photo courtesy Kayla Schlepp

Bubba Wilson has continued to succeed since he concluded his stellar career for Manhattan High wrestling. His latest award came after just one year of collegiate wrestling. 

Wilson was named a co-winner of Nebraska wrestling's "Redshirt of the Year." Wilson compiled a 19-1 record in his first season in Lincoln. Wrestling in the 157-pound weight class, Wilson recorded five pins, two technical falls and three major decisions.

The freshman also won four open tournaments — the UNK Younes Hospitality Open, the Viking-Warrior Open, the Hastings College Open and the Dave Edmonds Open — and finished runner-up at the Daktronics Open.

During his career at MHS, Wilson recorded 150 career wins and won two state titles. He finished his senior season 41-2.