Bubba Wilson has continued to succeed since he concluded his stellar career for Manhattan High wrestling. His latest award came after just one year of collegiate wrestling.
Wilson was named a co-winner of Nebraska wrestling's "Redshirt of the Year." Wilson compiled a 19-1 record in his first season in Lincoln. Wrestling in the 157-pound weight class, Wilson recorded five pins, two technical falls and three major decisions.
The freshman also won four open tournaments — the UNK Younes Hospitality Open, the Viking-Warrior Open, the Hastings College Open and the Dave Edmonds Open — and finished runner-up at the Daktronics Open.
During his career at MHS, Wilson recorded 150 career wins and won two state titles. He finished his senior season 41-2.