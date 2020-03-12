WICHITA — With his team down 10 points late in the fourth quarter, Mitch Munsen dove over the media table.
The ball had bounced off almost every player on the court following a Haysville-Campus miss. It touched Munsen last before making its way toward the stands.
Munsen, a senior guard for Manhattan High, didn’t give up on the play, hurtling toward the table with reckless abandon. He already had a large contusion on his thigh, a result of being stepped on during a scramble for another loose ball.
But it didn’t matter.
He ended up going head first over the table as reporters scrambled to get their laptops out of the way.
He didn’t couldn’t save it, but quickly made up for the error. Moments later, he completed an and-one after being slammed to the ground while going for a layup.
Munsen never lost his fight in what was his high school game. Neither did the Manhattan boys’ basketball team as a whole, despite losing to Campus 66-50 in Thursday’s Class 6A first-round state tournament game.
The Indians’ fight had been the driving force behind the team’s success this season. Manhattan overcame not having a dominant scorer by rarely taking a play off and feeding off the chemistry the eight seniors on the roster provided.
“I grew so much as a coach and a person these last four years,” MHS head coach Benji George said. “It’s a special group to be around. We’re just proud of them and love them to death.”
Thursday was Manhattan’s first appearance in the state tournament in three years. In the opening minutes of the game, the lack of experience on that stage was evident.
Campus used a full-court press against MHS (15-8) at the start. The intensity seemed to stun the Indians, as they had trouble moving the ball past half court. In the first quarter alone, they turned the ball over nine times.
“We hadn’t seen anything like their (athleticism) in a while,” Munsen said. “We were a little tight. It was a new atmosphere.”
The Koch Arena crowd mostly was comprised of Campus fans, who greatly outnumbered the Manhattan cheering section. KSHSAA allowed fans to attend Thursday’s games before calling off the tournament ahead of the semifinal games because of concerns over COVID-19.
“I told the guys it might be your last chance to have competitive fun unless you want to play competitive Scrabble,” George said. “I just kept updating them and telling them we planned on playing. I told them coronavirus has never stopped anybody from rebounding.”
A heavy favorite as the No. 1 seed, Campus jumped out to an 18-7 lead following the first quarter. However, the Colts (23-0) never were able to fully pull away, as the Indians continued to stay around thanks to their defense.
While Manhattan slowed Campus down offensively, the Indians still battled nerves on offense. It was best exemplified through two consecutive possessions midway through the second quarter.
First, forward Raeshon Riddick fumbled an uncontested pass over the mid-court line, resulting in a backcourt violation. A few moments later, guard Peyton Weixelman rushed an uncontested layup, missing the rim and backboard entirely as the ball sailed out of bounds.
“We were sped up around the rim. In the press we were sped up,” George said. “But as the game went along, I feel like we adjusted and hung in there. I love how we battled.”
Manhattan always remained within or around 10 points of Campus’ lead. However, the Indians never trimmed the deficit enough to ever threaten the Colts.
Campus’ best defense, in a sense, was its high-powered offense. The Colts have scored under 60 points just once this season, and threw down multiple spectacular dunks throughout the game.
Campus’ Sterling Gaston-Chapman led all scorers with 26 points.
Manhattan didn’t receive enough contributions offensively to pull the upset. Guard Owen Braxmeyer, generally one of the Indians’ more consistent scorers, didn’t record his first points until the fourth court
In the closing minutes of the game, George subbed out all of his senior starters. The group exchanged hugs and consoled each other as the final buzzer sounded.
The emotions of the moment didn’t take hold for the group until it reached the locker room.
It was the last time all of them will be together as part of the same team.
“They’re my best friends. I can’t thank them enough,” Munsen said. “They’ve pushed me my whole career in basketball. I wouldn’t want to graduate with any other seniors than them. I love them.”
HAYSVILLE-CAMPUS 66,
MANHATTAN 50,
Manhattan (50)
Totals: 18-51 FG, 8-15 FT, 50 points
Owen Braxmeyer 1-8 0-4 3, Raeshon Riddick 5-11 3-4 14, Mitch Munsen 3-6 1-1 7, Tyce Hoover 3-7 0-0 6, Chandler Marks 3-11 1-2 9, Antonio Barron 0-2 0-0 0, Peyton Weixelman 2-4 3-4 9, Colton Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Brett Wilcoxson 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Higgins 1-1 0-0 2, Mason Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Wilson 0-0 0-0 0
Haysville-Campus (66)
Totals: 25-53 FG, 14-20 FT, 66 points
TriShawn Warrior 6-13 2-4 14, Sterling Gaston-Chapman 10-16 4-7 26, Steele Gaston-Chapman 1-4 6-6 8, Thomas King 4-8 2-3 10, Keither Florence 4-7 0-0 8, Tai Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Jayden Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Kaleb Selenke 0-0 0-0 0, D’Alessandro Sosa 0-0 0-0 0, Avonte’ Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher Martin 0-0 0-0 0
Three-point field goals made: Manhattan 6 (Marks 2, Weixelman 2, Braxmeyer, Riddick) Haysville-Campus 2 (Sterling Gaston-Chapman 2)
Turnovers: Manhattan 20, Haysville-Campus 12