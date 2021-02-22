Manhattan High's wrestling program had a successful showing at sub-state in Wichita on Saturday. MHS had five wrestlers — Jantzen Borge, Jameal Agnew, Easton Taylor, Blaisen Bammes and Damian Ilalio — punch their tickets to the Class 6A state tournament.
As a team, Manhattan finished in sixth place with 82 points.
Washburn Rural won the sub-state event with a score of 195. Dodge City came in second with 160 points. Lawrence-Free State (101), Junction City (94.5 points) and Derby (92) rounded out the top five.
After MHS, Garden City finished in seventh place with 80 points, followed by Haysville-Campus (79.4), Wichita-Northwest (66) and Liberal (28).
Wichita-West (24 points), Hutchinson (5), Wichita-North (4) and Wichita-South (3) took spots 11-14.
RESULTS
Jantzen Borge (16-7) finished in third place by scoring 18 points at 113 pounds
In the quarterfinal, Borge defeated Raymond Hernandez of Dodge City by fall in 3:45.
In the semifinal, Borge lost to Eric Streeter of Lawrence-Free State by decision, 7-3.
In the consolation semifinal, Borge defeated Eric Spangler of Haysville-Campus by fall in 2:25.
In the third match, Borge secured his third-place finish by defeating Raymond Hernandez of Dodge City by fall in 2:37.
Agnew (19-6) finished in fourth place by scoring 11 points in 120 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Agnew defeated Frio Vontress of Dodge City by decision, 9-7.
In the semifinal, Agenw was defeated by Darius Shields of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 3:40.
In the consolation semifinal, Agnew defeated Dakota Smith of Garden City in major decision, 14-5.
Agnew then fell to fourth place by falling in the third-place match to Kayden Blake of Junction City by decision, 4-0.
Taylor (26-3) finished in second place by scoring 18 points in 132 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Taylor defeated Zeke Brown of Wichita-East by fall in 35 seconds.
In the semifinal, Taylor defeated Jacob Rymer of Haysville-Campus in decision, 5-5.
Taylor ended in second place as he fell in the first-place match to Damian Mendez of Dodge City by decision, 5-2.
Tucker Brunner (22-10) finished in fifth place by scoring two points in 138 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Brunner defeated Edwin Estrada of Dodge City by decision, 9-5.
In the semifinal, Brunner fell to Bowan Murray of Topeka-Washburn Rural by decision, 10-3.
In the consolation semifinal, Brunner fell to Caleb Streeter of Lawrence-Free State by decision, 9-4.
In the fifth-place match, Brunner secured fifth place by defeating Edwin Estrada of Dodge City by fall in 4:51.
Bammes (24-4) finished in third place with 14 points in 145 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Bammes defeated Rudy Hernandez of Dodge City by decision, 10-6.
In the semifinal, Bammes was defeated by Nathan Bowen of Haysville-Campus by major decision, 14-2.
In the consolation semifinal, Bammes defeated Trace Lawler of Topeka-Washburn Rural by fall in 2:15.
Bammes secured his third-place finish by defeating Rudy Hernandez of Dodge City by decision,7-2.
Devin Seibert (18-14) finished in sixth place by scoring three points in 152 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Seibert fell to Colin Kleysteuber of Garden City by fall in 5:35.
In the consolation round 1, Seibert defeated Kenneth Brasher of Wichita-South by fall in 2:29.
In the consolation semifinal, Seibert fell to Nick Vincent of Topeka-Washburn Rural by decision, 10-4.
Seibert then fell to finishing in sixth place by defeating Colin Kleysteuber of Garden City by fall in 1:43
Clayton Frehn (8-13) placing is unknown and he finished with zero points in 220 pounds.
In the semifinal, Frehn fell to Santonio Turner of Dodge City by decision, 6-2.
In the consolation round 1, Frehn fell to Judah Peterson of Junction City by decision, 1-10.
Ilalio (29-2) finished in third place by scoring 16 points in 285 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Ilalio defeated Matt Godsey of Wichita-South by fall in 5:27.
In the semifinal, Ilalio was defeated by Sebastian Lopez of Garden City by tiebreaker, -1, 4-1.
In the consolation semifinal, Ilalio defeated Tai Newhouse of Lawrence-Free State by decision, 8-4.
In the third-place match, Ilalio claimed third place and a spot in state with a defeat over Angel Aguilera of Dodge City by fall in 43 seconds.