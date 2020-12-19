The Manhattan High wrestling team closed out the first portion of its season in style on Saturday, going 2-0 in a triangular hosted by Kapuan Mount Carmel.
The Indians opened the tournament against the hosts. After forfeiting at 106 pounds and splitting the 113 and 120-pound classes, Manhattan rattled off seven straight wins by fall from 126 pounds through 170 pounds.
After dropping three straight matches from 182 to 220 pounds, Damian Ilalio won by fall at 285 pounds to finish off a 54-27 victory for Manhattan over Kapuan Mount Carmel.
Manhattan expected a stiff test in its second match of the day, as the Indians faced defending Class 5A state champion Goddard. The Lions had eight wrestlers ranked in the 5A rankings entering the dual compared to Manhattan's three wrestlers at the 6A level.
Manhattan won six of the dual's matches by fall or decision, as opposed to Goddard's three match wins. Manhattan also picked up three wins by forfeit, compared to Goddard's one. The result was a 57-21 win for the Indians.
Of Manhattan's wrestlers, Jameal Agnew (126 pounds), Easton Taylor (132 pounds), Blaisen Bammes (145 pounds) and Devin Seibert (152 pounds) won both of their respective matches by fall.
Manhattan will next compete at the Dodge City quad on Jan. 9.