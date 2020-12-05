The Manhattan High wrestling team took a weekend trip up Highway 24 on Saturday to compete in the Riley County quad tournament at Riley County High School. MHS went 2-1 as a team on the day.
The Indians started the day against Seaman, defeating the Vikings 45-24. Manhattan's Issac Lopez (113), Easton Taylor (132), Tucker Brunner (138), Blaisen Bammes (145), Devin Seibert (152), Talique Houston (220) and Damion Ilalio (285) all won their matches by fall.
The Indians had little luck in their second matchup, falling to Andover 55-17. Only Bammes, Taylor and Ilalio scored wins for MHS. Bammes and Ilalio both won by fall, while Taylor won by way of an 18-3 technical fall.
The Indians rebounded in its final match of the day, pulling out a tight 36-33 victory over Clay Center.
Jantzen Borge (120), Taylor, Bammes, Houston and Ilalio all won by fall. Clay Center won more matches, taking home seven contests to Manhattan's six. However, three of the wins came by way of decisions, so Manhattan's pins were able to score enough points to outlast the opposition.
Manhattan now has a week off before it hosts Paola, Shawnee Heights and Smith Center next Saturday at the Manhattan High east campus gym.