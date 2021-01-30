On a night Manhattan's Easton Taylor notched the 100th victory of his high school career, the team's home dual against Junction City had to go to the rule book to determine a winner.
Knotted at 34-all, the referees, coaches and scorer's table went to the ninth tiebreaker before a victor finally emerged.
The result: MHS 35, Junction City 34.
The ninth tiebreaker involved which school scored first in each individual match; the Indians scored first eight times, compared to the Blue Jays' four.
Advantage, MHS.
The most notable individual win on the night came from Taylor in the 132-pound class.
Taylor defeated Anthony Petrusky by fall — the 100th victory of Taylor's high school career. Though Taylor allowed multiple takedowns early on, he eventually took control and ended the match with a pin.
Teammates and parents in the stands held up signs featuring the number 100 to denote Taylor's achievement immediately following his win.
With the Indians' narrow victory, they avenged last season's one-point loss in Junction City. Friday marked the second straight year the rival schools have squared off in a dual match after not facing each other on the mat in more than a decade prior to 2020.
The win also meant the Indians sent off their four seniors — Bryant Salas, Ben DeJesus, Sampson Jimenez and Damian Ilalio — on a positive note in the final home match of their high school careers.
Manhattan 35, Junction City 34
RESULTS
Ezekiel Witt of Junction City won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
Zachary Petrusky of Junction City defeated Jantzen Borge by decision, 8-1 at 113 pounds.
Jameal Agnew of Manhattan defeated Kayden Blake by decision, 6-5 at 120 pounds.
Patrick Foxworth of Junction City defeated Landon Brunner by major decision, 13-0 at 126 pounds.
Easton Taylor of Manhattan defeated Anthony Petrusky by fall in 3:24 at 132 pounds.
Tucker Brunner of Manhattan defeated Jaime Villanueva by fall in 2:33 at 138 pounds.
Blaisen Bammes of Manhattan defeated CJ Neuman by decision, 2-0 at 145 pounds.
Griffin Bohanan of Junction City defeated Devin Seibert by fall in 3:26 at 152 pounds.
Saben Williams of Manhattan defeated Jose Padilla by fall in 5:45 at 160 pounds.
Jaxon Vikander of Manhattan defeated Logan Nabus by major decision, 13-1 at 170 pounds.
Chris Owens of Junction City defeated Ben DeJesus by decision, 4-3 at 182 pounds.
Isaiah Zinkan of Junction City defeated TJ Tiede by fall in 5:32 at 195 pounds.
Judah Peterson of Junction City defeated Clayton Frehn by fall in 3:59 at 220 pounds.
Damian Ilalio of Manhattan won by forfeit at 285 pounds.