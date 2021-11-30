80s rock — Pat Benetar and REO Speedwagon, to be specific — echoed through the gym situated behind Manhattan High’s East Campus on a fall afternoon.
Inside, a group of approximately 50 wrestlers warmed up for a preseason practice as first-year head coach Shawn Bammes surveyed the scene in the middle of the gym.
Bammes, who has taken over for Hall of Fame head coach Robert Gonzales following the latter’s retirement, has been busy. Things have picked up as the season draws closer, but Bammes has been able to bounce things off of a stable of assistant coaches who have been entrenched in the program over the last several years.
“I talk to our coaching staff a lot,” Bammes said. “There’s five of us on staff now, and we’re all on the same page, which is awesome. Some of the guys and I have been together for four years now.”
Last season, Manhattan High sent five wrestlers to state, led by senior Damian Ilalio, who won a state title in the 285-pound division. Ilalio is gone, but the Indians return the other four state qualifiers, including three-time state placers and seniors Easton Taylor and Blaisen Bammes.
Taylor won the state title two years ago but fell short last season, losing 3-2 to Dodge City’s undefeated Damian Mendez in the 132-pound championship match. Now, Taylor has his sights set on returning to the state championship match and regaining the 132-pound title to finish his high school career.
“It really made me push harder for what I’m doing this year so I can be back on top of the podium again,” Taylor said. “Everything’s just been different. I need to fine tune and get everything just right.”
Blaisen Bammes, Shawn’s son, finished sixth in the 145-pound bracket last season, but has a singular goal in mind to close his time at MHS.
“I want to go out with a bang,” Bammes said. “Leave it all out on the mat. Finish well and support my teammates and be there when needed. And then go get that state title as a team or individually.”
Taylor and Bammes are part of a strong senior core that includes state participant Janzten Borge and Tucker Bruner, who barely missed qualifying for state last season because of the two-step qualification process implemented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Having that strong group of upperclassmen has made things easier on the elder Bammes’ transition.
“You’ve got to have those guys who know their job and know what they’re supposed to do team wise,” Bammes said. “We have a pretty good tradition in Manhattan with our kids club, so we normally have big groups of six to eight kids who really love the sport, and having those numbers in every class helps us have a core of experience every year as those kids get older.”
Both Taylor and Blaisen Bammes were ranked in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll top six along with Borge (120) and Bruner (145). But Manhattan as a team wasn’t ranked among the top 10 in Class 6A.
“It hits hard, because Manhattan hasn’t been unranked in the top 10 in many years,” Blaisen said. “With as many kids as we have out, we’re going to be able to push each other to where, by the time it rolls around, we should be competing for that top spot — at least top three. That’s the goal that we have right now.”
As for non-seniors, sophomore Jameal Agnew qualified for state last season. Shawn Bammes said junior Jaxon Vikander has the potential to make a state run this season along with freshmen Logan Lagerman and Landon Dobson.
This season also marks the first time the Manhattan High girls will have its own separate program. When Bammes was hired, he planned to find a female coach to oversee the girls’ program. That strategy been set aside for now, but Bammes said it still is on the table for the future.
“Our goal is to get our numbers up and then go back to the athletics department and try to get a female coach on staff,” Bammes said. “It’s a harder specialty to find.”
The Indians have 18 to 20 girls this season, led by a strong group of experienced wrestlers, most of whom are in their first season in the Manhattan High program. Senior Fallon Trojanowsky leads the way, followed by senior Saleen Williams (a transfer from Alaska), senior Mia Minus (who qualified for the boys’ state tournament in Louisiana last year), freshman Hannah Caycedo (who came in with kids club experience) and senior Dashe Island-Jones (who qualified for state two years ago).
“We have a really good core,” Bammes said. “We just need to make sure we find them all a spot that’s not in the same weight class.”
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will travel to Great Bend for a dual Thursday to begin their seasons.