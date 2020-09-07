With nine seniors on its roster, this season will be the final one for many players on the Manhattan High volleyball team. Now, the Indians simply are hoping that season doesn’t come to a premature end.
Manhattan’s players have taken every precautions they can to ensure they stay as safe as possible from the coronavirus pandemic. The effort has inspired head coach Krista Schmitz.
“These girls really want to play, and it’s very evident,” Schmitz said. “They’re making the right choices, following our guidelines and protocols and even this summer when we were training, they said, ‘Coach, if it means wearing masks the entire time, (we don’t care). We just want to have a season.’”
While the summer practices may have looked different than in past years because of the new safety guidelines, Schmitz believes the changes benefited Manhattan. The team spent more time conditioning than in skills training, with the hope that better conditioning will lead to stronger performances throughout the season.
“We really focused on getting stronger and faster,” Schmitz said.
The team will be led by returning middle hitters Bonnie Hegarty and Chloe Robison, both of whom Schmitz expects to have big seasons. Many of the team’s other seniors were not major contributors at the varsity level in past seasons, but have chemistry from having played with each other for many years.
“They’ve been in this program and have put in a lot of work,” Schmitz said. “When you get them all on the same court, it’s a pretty good dynamic between them all.”
With that chemistry in tow, Schmitz is hoping her team will have a chance to showcase its talent for an entire season. That begins with Tuesday’s opener, a triangular against Highland Park and Washburn Rural in Topeka.
“A lot of it is — we even talked about this one day — coming in every day as if it’s our last,” Schmitz said. “Just staying focused and being aware of what we’re doing on and off the court to make sure we have a season.”