The Manhattan High volleyball team went 1-4 Saturday at the Seaman Tournament in Topeka. The team's record is now 5-11.
The Indians opened the day against the hosts, falling 22-25, 7-25. They were able to rebound in the second match, defeating Hayden 25-19, 25-21.
From there, it was a rough road for MHS. Manhattan dropped its third match 18-25, 11-25 against Lansing before falling to Spring Hill 9-25, 25-19, 15-25 in its fourth match.
The Indians closed out the day with an 18-25, 20-25 loss to Silver Lake. Manhattan next plays Tuesday in a triangular against Junction City and St. Xavier at Junction City.