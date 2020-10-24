JUNCTION CITY — The Manhattan High volleyball team finished second Saturday at the Class 6A sub-state tournament in Junction City.
The Indians opened the tournament with a win over Topeka High. They used a combination of hard kills, big digs and energy to quickly move past Topeka 25-8, 25-12.
However, Manhattan’s road ended in the second match of the tournament. Against the taller, more aggressive Washburn Rural team, the Indians struggled to find consistency, falling 25-13, 25-5.
The loss ends Manhattan’s season one step short of the state quarterfinals. Manhattan finished the year with a 13-18 record.