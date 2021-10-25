WICHITA — Manhattan High volleyball supporters lined the hallway outside of the Indians locker room at Wichita Northwest after the conclusion of the Indians' sub-state semifinal match Saturday afternoon.
Manhattan had just concluded its season after a hard-fought, three set loss (24-26, 25-19, 18-25) to Liberal and had gone into the locker room for the final time as a team.
When they came out, the eyes of coaches and players alike were puffy and red and while the tears for the most part had stopped before leaving the locker room, more came as they walked out to a round of applause for a final match well-fought.
The Indians’ five seniors: Grayson Zeka, Monroe Say, Elle Klanderman, Claire Shamburg and Hayley Hastings, all hugged and embraced their fans and fellow teammates as the acceptance of the end of the season and the end of a career set in.
“We’ve all been playing together for so long,” Say said. “It was just humbling to finish strong and leave it all out there.”
And while that acceptance was tough for the Manhattan High seniors, it was just as difficult for Indians’ head coach Krista Skucius who took over the program when this crop of seniors were heading into their sophomore season and was an assistant for MHS when they were freshmen.
“They mean the world,” head coach Krista Skucius said. “I’ve had a few of them since they were freshmen. It’s been amazing to watch them grow. They’re wonderful women, on and off the court.”
And while the Indians (11-21) didn’t advance to the sub-state finals versus the host Grizzlies or beyond, the effort and the fight that Manhattan High showed in its defeat was admirable enough for Skucius.
“I’m so proud,” Skucius said. “Whenever you start a match like this at sub-state, you always tell the team to leave it all on the court and I told them in the locker room afterwards that they literally left it all on the court. Those girls worked to the very end.”
Liberal (19-16) opened set one on an 8-2 run which forced Skucius to call a timeout.
“I think we went out with a deer in the headlights look,” Skucius said. “I don’t think we were quite ready for what they were going to be throwing at us. So I called timeout and told them to take three deep breaths. Then we talked about how we needed to get out there and start playing our game to try to turn things around and get the momentum on our side.”
Things didn’t immediately correct themselves though, as Liberal extended the lead to eight several times in the match including at 18-10. But then, things started to click.
A 4-1 Manhattan run to cut the lead to five and forced the first Liberal timeout of the set. The Indians then went on to outscore their opponent two-to-one down the stretch, eventually tying things up at 24 on a kill from senior Claire Shamburg.
“I think everything we worked for this season showed in our last game,” Shamburg said. “Everybody put it all out there.”
Manhattan was not able to keep the fight going though, as Liberal snagged the final two points, ending the set on a block, giving them the 26-24 win.
Despite the loss, the Indians found something in the second half of that first set that they carried through into set two, jumping out to a 3-1 lead before battling Liberal point-for-point.
Neither team led by more than two until a 3-1 run forced Liberal to call timeout, trailing 16-13.
Liberal got within one at 18-17 when Manhattan went off, scoring six-straight, giving them a commanding 24-17 lead.
“We started swinging,” assistant coach Nicole Jones said on what changed for Manhattan. “We started controlling things and playing our game.”
It took three tries but the Indians managed to get that final point off a kill from junior Aubree Hoffman to take the set 25-19.
In set three, Liberal took an early 8-3 lead, forcing a Manhattan High timeout.
“I think some of the reality of what could happen started to set in,” Skucius said. “So I called timeout to say, “Hey, we’re still here. Let’s fight”, and they did.”
The Indians battled back, cutting the lead to one at 9-8, forcing a Liberal timeout.
Liberal slowly started to creep away again, extending its lead to five at 17-12.
Manhattan called its final timeout to try and right the ship but they would get no closer than four as Liberal finished off the set and the match at 25-18.
The Indians now turn toward the future. They return seven varsity players from last season and a talented group of junior varsity players that Skucius is excited to see compete at the varsity level.
“We’re going to have two juniors from this year returning along with five sophomores and then the JV team was just loaded with players who need to be up at this level,” Skucius said. “When we played in practice, there right there with us. Those girls just fight so hard. They push each other in practice. That’s what it’s going to take to push this program to the top in the next couple of years.”
Wabaunsee qualifies for state
Two-seed Wabaunsee volleyball knocked-off top seed Herrington last Saturday on its way to a sub-state title and seat at the 2A state tournament at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City on Friday and Saturday.
The Chargers opened up with a three set win (23-25, 25-13, 26-24) over No. 7 St. Marys before sweeping No. 3 Valley Heights (25-11, 25-12).
Wabaunsee met No. 1 seed Herrington in the finals and, after dropping a close set one 26-24, they came back to easily take set two 25-14 before battling and winning set three 27-25.
The Chargers now head to state as the five seed along with No. 1 seed Smith Center (38-2), No. 2 Ellinwood (34-4), No. 3 Jefferson County North (33-7), No. 4 Hillsboro (32-8), No. 6 Garden Plain (30-9), No. 7 Maranatha Academy (27-12) and No. 8 Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan (26-14).
Wabaunsee will be in Pool 1 on court A and will play Hillsboro at 3:30 p.m. and Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. in pool play on Friday.