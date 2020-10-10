The Manhattan boys' and girls' cross country teams used slightly different lineups Saturday at the Free State Invitational than they had in previous races this season.
Manhattan gave many of its top runners a rest Saturday, running the girls' race without its top-four girls' runners and the boys' varsity race without its top-seven boys' runners. As a consequence, the results weren't what MHS has grown used to, as it didn't have enough runners finish to place in the girls' race. The Indians didn't have any runners compete in the varsity boys' race; all boys' runners for MHS on Saturday came from the junior varsity team.
The top runners for both the boys' and girls' squads were given the race off to rest their legs before MHS starts its postseason competition, according to head coach Susan Melgares.
Morgan Turner was Manhattan's top finisher on the girls' side, placing 11th with a 21:10.97 time. Rachel Corn followed closely behind, finishing 14th at 21:16.69.
Josie Koppes finished 20th for the Indians, running her race in 21:44.86. Saylor Salmans, the only other MHS girls' runner to compete, did not finish the race.
Manhattan's next race is the Centennial League meet hosted by Highland Park next Saturday.