The Manhattan Titans won the 2021 10U Perfect Game Wildcat Classic with a record of 3-0-1. The tournament concluded May 2.
The Titans beat the Topeka Diamondbacks 7-5 in the title game. They beat the Barnstormers 9-5 and the Manhattan Aggies 3-1 en route to the title game.
Players on the team are include: Bodyn Aschenbrenner, Bradley Bowen, Braden Frazee, James Klandedrman, Asher Malcolm, Xavier Martinez, William Pitts, Ryder Sedlacek, Preston Smercheck and Keyler Turnbull. Stephen Aschenbrenner is the head coach.
Manhattan Optimist Prime goes 3-2 in Salina
The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14-U softball team finished 2-1 at the Blue and Gold tournament in Salina last weekend.
Manhattan’s weekend ended with an 8-3 loss to the Wichita Express. Prime led 3-2 until the last inning, when a lack of offense and defensive errors cost them the game. Maggie Brummett was the starting pitcher until Candace Lippe relieved her in the third inning.
Lippe finished with a double and single at the plate; Kat Ball had a single.
In the second pool play game, Prime beat Salina Menace, 6-4. Brummett started on the mound with relief from Lippe in the fourth inning. Benoit was the starting catcher until Brummett relieved her. Kat Ball led the offense with two singles. Adams had a double, and Benoit, Keylee Schartz and Isabelle Peabody all singled.
Prime beat its first opponent, Salina Boltz, 15-3. Lippe pitched with Maggie Brummett handling the catching duties. Allison Adams finished with a triple and a grand slam. Schartz and Isabelle Peabody added two singles each, and Lippe had a single.
Prime is 7-4 on the year. They will play next on May 21-22 in the Wildcat Classic at Twin Oaks in Manhattan.