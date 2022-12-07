021022_mer_spt_centennialleaguechampionship-3.jpg
Manhattan High swimmers prepare for a race at the Centennial League Championships in Topeka on Feb. 10. The Indians finished fifth at the Lansing Relays Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High boys’ swimming finished middle of pack Saturday at the Lansing Relays despite missing 10 of their swimmers.

The Indians finished fifth out of 11 schools with 95 points. Lansing won the meet with 160 points.