Manhattan swimming finishes fifth at Lansing Relays Staff reports Dec 7, 2022 Manhattan High swimmers prepare for a race at the Centennial League Championships in Topeka on Feb. 10. The Indians finished fifth at the Lansing Relays Saturday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Manhattan High boys' swimming finished middle of pack Saturday at the Lansing Relays despite missing 10 of their swimmers.The Indians finished fifth out of 11 schools with 95 points. Lansing won the meet with 160 points.The relay team of Max Steffensmeier, Mitchell Bunger, Ryder Karl and Willow Graves won the 400-yard 4x100 IM relay with a time of 4:17.3, giving the Indians their lone gold medal of the event.In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Steffensmeier, Graves, Bunger and Garren Marshall finished in third place with a time of 1:50.84.In the 500-yard descendo relay, Kaiser Wymer, Kolby Grogg, Micah Nelson and Nelson Bumgarner finished fifth with a time of 5:25.In the 100-yard freestyle relay, Grogg, Nelson, Wymer and Garren finished seventh (50.67) while Abram Goss, Tristian Bissel, Asher Peterman and Kael Schwabauer finished 17th with a time of 1:01.23.In the 200-yard butterfly relay, Bunger, Steffensmeier, Karl and Graves finished third (1:53.94) while Bunger, Grogg, Karl and Bumgarner finished sixth in the 100-yard medley relay (1:02.89).In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Wymer, Nelson, Garren and Bunger took seventh, finishing with a time of 1:47.51, while Goss, Peterman, Bissel and Bunger finished 19th (2:10.46).Grogg, Wymer, Steffensmeier and Graves finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.27).In the 400-yard freestyle, Karl, Bunger, Nelson and Garren finished seventh (4:24.14) while Bissel, Goss, Bumgarner and Schwabauer finished 12th (5:03.58).Up next, the Indians will compete at Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday.