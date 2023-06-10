Manhattan Special Olympics’ Unified volleyball team plays a scrimmage Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Douglass Activity Center. The team is headed to Berlin to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Manhattan Special Olympics’ Unified volleyball team plays a scrimmage Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Douglass Activity Center. The team is headed to Berlin to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Jamie Schnee, right, waves as she and the rest of the Manhattan Special Olympics Unified volleyball team are introduced between matches of a Manhattan High School volleyball quad tournament Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The team will travel to Berlin to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Members of the Manhattan Special Olympics Unified volleyball team entertain between matches of a Manhattan High School volleyball quad tournament Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The team will compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Manhattan Special Olympics’ Unified volleyball team plays a scrimmage Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Douglass Activity Center. The team is headed to Berlin to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Manhattan Special Olympics’ Unified volleyball team plays a scrimmage Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Douglass Activity Center. The team is headed to Berlin to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Jamie Schnee, right, waves as she and the rest of the Manhattan Special Olympics Unified volleyball team are introduced between matches of a Manhattan High School volleyball quad tournament Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The team will travel to Berlin to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
Members of the Manhattan Special Olympics Unified volleyball team entertain between matches of a Manhattan High School volleyball quad tournament Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The team will compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.