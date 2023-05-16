For the first time in a long time, Manhattan High softball is headed to state.
After handling No. 13 Liberal in the regional semifinal, the fourth-seeded Indians held off No. 5 Wichita Northwest in a tense and gritty championship battle 9-7.
The win sends the Indians (17-5) to the state tournament for the first time since 2003. It had been 19 years since they last hosted a regional.
“It’s been a great season,” Manhattan head coach Connie Miller said. “The kids set goals at the beginning of the year and this was one of them. We thought it was attainable then and, as the season rolled on, we just felt better and better and more confident that we were going to be able to be successful. And so when we were, it felt really great.”
Things seemed to be slipping away for the Indians late in the game.
After a four-run top of the fifth inning that got Northwest (15-7) within a run, 8-7, the Indians got sat down in order in the bottom half of the inning, quickly putting the Grizzlies back up at the plate.
A ground out opened the sixth, but two walks and a single loaded the bases for Northwest in the top of the sixth, putting the Grizzlies just 90 feet away from tying the game.
Manhattan senior pitcher Kierra Goos had to dig deep. She had thrown the entire semifinal game and after a dominant showing there, she was laboring with only five outs separating her and her team from a state appearance.
“I really had to think to myself, ‘This is what you worked for’,” Goos said. “And I have to think of my teammates and talk to them and make sure they know where they’re going with the ball. Make sure that they’re on their toes. I keep them in it and they keep me in it. It’s very much a mutual relationship. When my catcher talks to me, I talk to her and we have to make sure that we’re just talking to each other. We focus on the batter that we’re facing and not the runners on base.”
Goos struck out the next Northwest hitter and then closed out the inning by delivering the final out to first after the Grizzlies’ batter hit a grounder straight to the pitcher’s mound.
“We had been prepared throughout the season to be in that position and I’m just really glad we came out on top,” Goos said. “I think that we had been preparing since the Junction City game, our first loss, and then Hays last week. Knowing how to finish, that’s something we’ve been working on my entire time here and we finally came across.”
Goos ended the game with seven runs allowed on 10 hits and eight walks with seven strikeouts. Between the two games, Goos threw 167 pitches.
“That’s why she’s a Division I pitcher,” Miller said. “We’re very, very fortunate to have her in our program. She’s the heart and soul of our team. And she knew coming into this week that she was going to throw every pitch unless something crazy happened. I’m very proud of her.”
The Indians went on to add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a steal home by Goos on a wild pitch after the senior got on base with a double on a fly ball to right field with one out in the inning.
In the top of the seventh, the go-ahead run did manage to reach the plate after a single and a two-out walk, but after four pitches, Northwest’s Avery Silsby popped a ball up to right fielder Taylor Riffel who secured it as the celebration began to erupt.
“They’ve not been afraid of those tough situations and they’ve powered through them all season long,” Miller said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams this year. And we beat a lot of good teams this year and I think that’s definitely helped with the with the mental part of the game for them.”
The Indians gave up their first run of the day in the first inning after Goos opened Game 2 with a walk and a double from Grizzly pitcher Aly Lawrence.
The Indians responded right back though, scoring a three runs on a spree of five-straight hits in the bottom of the first that started with an overturned out at first following a challenge from Miller. MHS tied the game with a single from Goos that scored Takara Kolterman. Anna Wollenberg followed that up with a single of her own and then Avery Hafliger singled to left field to score Goos and Raegan Neitzel.
“I think anytime you can get something like that, it’s a little bit of a momentum swing,” Miller said. “You just try and capitalize on those things when they happen. You can’t always predict them. Sometimes it swings the wrong way for you, but we were able to capitalize on it and so that was really great.”
Kolterman and Goos both went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Goos. Hafliger went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and was the only other MHS player to have a multi-hit game.
After a scoreless second inning, Northwest cut the lead to a run, 3-2, with a line drive single from Leah Robinson.
Things really started going for Manhattan in the bottom of the third as a lead-off double for Goos kickstarted a five-run inning.
After a walk by Wollenberg, Hafliger singled home Goos from third and two batters later, Jaden McGee doubled home Wollenberg to push the lead to 5-2.
A single from Alice Burgess loaded the bases and led the way for a bases-clearing hit from McKenzie Reid to boost the MHS advantage to six runs, 8-2.
Northwest managed one run near the end of the fourth inning to get them within five, setting them up for their near-rally one inning later.
The 6A state tournament is scheduled for May 25-26 at Arocha Ball Park in Lawrence. Seedings and matchups will be announced once all regional tournaments have concluded.
“We’re just gonna keep doing what we’ve been doing all season long,” Miller said. “It’s worked for us. ... We’re just going to take it one game at a time. That’s that’s been our attitude all year long, one game at a time, one inning at a time and when it gets tough, one pitch at a time. ... We’re just going to try and stay focused on just doing the little things right.”
Regional semifinal
Goos started off regionals with a dominant performance in a 6-0 shutout of Liberal.
The senior pitcher struck out 15 batters while allowing just three hits and two walks, while also adding two doubles the offensive end.
The first came in the opening inning when Goos doubled home Kolterman from first to give MHS a 1-0 lead.
The Indians added three more runs in the second on a sac-fly from Ball that scored Hafliger, a triple from Reid that score McGee and a ground ball single to centerfield by Kolterman that brought home Reid.
The Indians added their final two runs in the top of third on a double from Wollenberg that scored Goos and a single from Riffel that brought home Wollenberg.
“We’ve kind of notoriously been a little slow out of the gate,” Miller said. “And so to come out in the first game and score in the first inning and then keep tacking on runs and play solid was really good and just helped with the confidence level.”
From then on, the Indians did not get another base runner as MHS went 1-2-3 in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Liberal (6-15) never got a chance to find any offensive momentum as Goos allowed a hit and two walks in the final four innings to close things out.
In addition to Goos, Reid, Kolterman and Riffel each recorded two hits and Wollenberg had a steal.