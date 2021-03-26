As the sprinkles turned to showers, Lawrence head coach Steve Seratte invited Manhattan head coach Connie Miller for a meeting at home plate.
Seratte had seen the radars. He didn’t need the requisite 30 minutes to decide whether his Lions would continue playing. He was prepared to board the bus.
Just like that, the Indians earned a 1-0 win in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader against Lawrence at Frank Anneberg park. The four-inning score became final at 7:11 p.m., about 10 minutes after the game paused due to lightning.
The Indians (2-0), who hadn’t played since 2019, were disappointed they couldn't finish their first series back. But the sweep still felt good, even if Mother Nature earned the save.
“We always want to play as much as we can,” Miller said. “But tonight, we played enough to consider it a full game. We’ll take it.”
One the final score was validated, so was Manhattan sophomore Kierra Goos’s no-hitter. Goos, a transfer from Blue Springs South High School in Missouri, struck out nine batters in four innings while only walking two.
Often times, Goos confuses hitters with her wide array of pitches: changeups, cutters, rise balls and screwballs make guessing Goos’s hand a difficult play. But against Lawrence, Goos didn’t need her fancy breaking balls. She mowed through the Lions’ lineup throwing the pitch she’s thrown since she first stepped into the circle: her fastball.
“I’ve been throwing (my fastball) since I can remember,” Goos said. “I trust it the most out of all my pitches. “It’s easy, simple, and it worked.”
It was also necessary against her Lawrence freshman counterpart Laci Thompson, who kept the Indians off the scoreboard for most of day. Manhattan scored its lone run while only hitting one ball out of the infield.
The second inning started with Reagan Neitzel drawing a four-pitch walk then stealing second base. McKenzie Reid’s bloops single, which barely grazed the right-field grass, moved Neitel to third, and Caylee Begnoche brought Neitzel home with a ground out second.
That was it. Thompson allowed just two hits through four innings. Where Goos found success with her fastball, Thompson preferred spin over speed.
“It’s all about timing: the swing is fast, and the reactions are fast. So when you have to change that because what’s coming at you is slower, it just makes it more difficult.”
GAME 1
The Indians had no trouble at the plate in their 10-8 win over Lawrence in Game 1. With one out in the sixth inning, Manhattan junior Kaitlyn Gregoire broke an 8-8 tie with a single to right field that scored Ellie Hacker. Sophomore Caylee Begnoche, who had only entered the game one inning earlier, singled home Reagan Neitzel two batters later.
That’s how Gregoire salvaged a no-decision from an outing where she allowed eight runs in six innings (four in the sixth with the Indians leading 8-4). It was far from the only occasion where she shined in a high-leverage moment on Friday.
With no outs in the fifth, Gregoire spliced another RBI single into right field, this time scoring Neitzel and McKenzie Reid. Facing a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the fourth, Gregoire allowed just one run. One inning later, she maintained a 4-4 tie wth a Lawrence runner on third and one out.
“It’s not anything new to her,” Miller said. “She’s used to throwing several hundred games in the summer, so situations don’t rattle her too much.”
Even when the Lions tagged four runs off her in the sixth, Gregorie responded with the go-ahead RBI. She finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Sophomore Takara Kolterman finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Freshman Jaden McGee closed the win with two seventh-inning strikeouts, and Miller said she planned to use McGee again in Game 2 had the rain not intervened.
After the promise McGee and Goos showed on Friday, Gregoire’s hundred-inning summers may be behind her.
“This is a learning experience for us,” Miller said. “We’ve never been blessed to be deep with pitchers. So we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to use them all.”
Manhattan will host Great Bend and McPherson at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller is familiar with neither team, and she can't scout either team thoroughly due to the personnel changes they've endured since 2019.
The only preparation for such unfamiliar opponents, Miller said, is to raise your own game.
"You come in with your ‘A’ game," Miller said. "You play strong and you play aggressive and you make adjustments on the fly."
Game 1: MHS 10, Lawrence 8
Lawrence 2 0 0 1 4 0 — 8
Manhattan 3 0 0 1 4 2 — 10
WP — McGee. LP — Maelee Folks.
2B: Lawrence 1 (Emme Dye), Manhattan 1 (Kolterman).
3B: Lawrence 3 (Hailey Ramirez, Sydney Delfelder, Charles Burghart); Manhattan 1 (Hacker).
Game 2: MHS 1, Lawrence 0
Lawrence 0 0 0 0 x x x — 0
Manhattan 0 1 0 0 0 x x x — 1
WP — Goos LP — Thompson