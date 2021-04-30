With two outs in the seventh inning, Manhattan head softball coach Connie Miller emerged from the Indians’ dugout and waved senior first baseman Ellie Hacker toward the bench.
The Indians’ home crowd applauded as Hacker left her position at Frank Anneberg Park one last time. The home plate umpire motioned the fans to rise as Hacker passed the pitcher’s mound.
Hacker’s farewell gift bag included an Insomnia cookie, a Chipotle gift card and multiple flower bouquets. But no goodie tasted as sweet as Manhattan’s 7-2 win over Junction City on Friday, which clinched the Indians’ (10-6) first .500 record in Hacker’s career.
She relinquished her first tear as she crossed the third-base line.
“I was pretty sentimental,” Hacker said. “Anneberg has been a part of my life since I was six. This team and this whole experience has meant a lot to me. It’s awesome two win my last two games at home.”
Manhattan completed its senior-night sweep behind seven steady innings from sophomore pitcher Kierra Goos. Goos allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk to go with 10 strikeouts. She finished the Indians’ 2021 home slate having allowed just nine runs and 14 hits compared to 31 strikeouts in 39 innings at Anneberg.
Junior Paige Dupler supplemented Goos’s performance with three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs in three at-bats against Junction City’s Anja Vanspreckelsen (10 hits, seven earned runs in six innings). Dupler credited Hacker for helping snap a midseason slump that dropped Dupler down to eighth in the batting order.
Hacker offered the same advice she’s given to numerous teammates over the years: forget each pitch, stay out of your head. It sounds simple, but Dupler always appreciated hearing it. And on Friday, she used it to end Hacker’s Anneberg career on a positive note.
“If anyone’s having a bad day, she’s always gonna be there for you and try to cheer you up,” Dupler said. “She’s so caring; she’s so motivational for everyone.”
Hacker finished Game 2 0-2 with two walks, a fitting final box score at home. Miller recalled a more reserved, timid Hacker from three years ago. She lacked confidence, and she moved “deliberately” (Miller’s word) in the field.
Three years later, Hacker mans the third spot in Miller’s lineup. She’s much niftier on her feet, too – she stole a base during Game 1 of Friday’s double header. And earlier this week, Hacker committed to play softball at Allen County Community College.
With two outs in the seventh, Miller thought that improvement – and the commitment behind it — deserved to be spotlighted.
“It’s important for any senior to get that final standing ovation,” Miller said. “It was just the right thing to do.”
Game 1
Manhattan’s senior celebration began after its 13-1 run-rule win over the Blue Jays in Game 1. Hacker and Rachel Shurtz, a senior pitcher on the Indians’ junior varsity roster, stood alongside their parents on the third-base line while their teammates hand-delivered their goodbye gifts.
Despite never playing a varsity inning, Shurtz shared the same spotlight as Hacker. The Indians gifted her the same bouquets. That’s because, according to Miller, Shurtz built the same-sized legacy at Anneberg.
“She’s just been just as important as Ellie in terms of a leader on the JV squad,” Miller said. “I gave her a choice, and she wanted to stay. When you know a kid has put in the time and the effort and is doing some they love, they deserve the recognition.”
The Indians demonstrated why Miller couldn’t fit Shurtz onto her varsity roster during their dominant Game 1 performance. Underclassmen started at six of their nine positions and earned nine of their 16 hits. Freshman pitcher Jaden McGee allowed one run on two its in five innings.
Miller recognized her youthful talent during the preseason, which is when she met with Shurtz to extend an opportunity.
“We’re not going to use you on the varsity squad,” Miller said. “But if you want to be a part of this team, you’re more than welcome.”
Shurtz agreed, and while she’s never played alongside multi-year varsity starters like Dupler or Hacker, she’s earned their respect. Hacker, who finished 2-for-4 with two Rbis in Game 1, remembers joining the program with Shurtz. Shurtz didn’t throw hard, Hacker remembered, but she hit her spots.
And Hacker can tell Shurtz’s JV teammates appreciate her presence.
“They look up to her, for sure,” Hacker said. “She has a lot of passion and commitment to the team. I think that definitely impacts those girls; I think they know no matter what, the team comes first.”
Dupler said she also draws inspiration fro Shurtz. Dupler’s never heard Shurtz complain about her role – or say a negative word, for that matter.
“She just pitches every day and is pleasant to everyone,” Dupler said.
The Indians will play two more road series – against Washburn Rural on May 6 and Topeka West on May 10 — before they begin postseason play. Miller and assistant coach Jori Bellas plan to spend this weekend sorting through which junior varsity players will fill the three additional roster spots Manhattan uses in the playoffs.
If Shurtz doesn’t make the cut, she’ll always have Friday’s doubleheader. She got to play; the Indians won – the JV team also swept Junction City — and she and Hacker earned proper recognition.
“I’m really glad it worked out,” Miller said. “You never know how these things will go; any team can beat another at any time. You just hope for the best on a special day.”