TOPEKA — Manhattan High softball lost both games of a doubleheader at defending state champion Topeka High Monday night.
Manhattan barely fell in the first game, 2-1, and it took a 4-run Trojan rally in game two led to a 9-5 loss in game two.
“I’m pretty happy with the way things went, for the most part,” Manhattan coach Connie Miller said. “I was really pleased with the way things were going until the fifth inning in the second game. Our defense broke down in the second game, but we need to take the positives from tonight.”
Game 1
Game one was an unforgettable pitcher's duel at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. In the circle for Manhattan was Kierra Goos and pitching for Topeka High was Nija Canady.
“We knew this pitcher's duel was going to be a tough one,” Topeka High coach Shane Miles said. “When you have two of the best pitchers in the league (Goos and Canady), possibly the state, the game is going to be tight.”
Goos pitched a game to remember allowing just four hits, two runs and 12 strikeouts in 6.3 innings.
“I just wanted to do everything I could to help my team win,” Goos said. “I knew I had to pitch as hard as I could because of who was on the other side. Nija (Canady) is an incredible pitcher. She is someone special. I knew that I needed to come out and play my best.”
“I am always going to try my best to put my teammates in the best position to win as many games as we can.”
While Goos was on another level in game one, so was Canady. The Stanford commit pitched seven complete innings, allowing just one hit, one run and throwing for 16 strikeouts.
“I felt pretty confident coming into today,” Canady said. “I knew we were going to have our work cut out for us against Manhattan. When your defense is as good as the one I have behind me, it gives me a lot of room to play my game. I am happy with the way things went today in the first game.”
The offense was slim until the latter portion of the game. It was the defense that made statements for both teams in game one.
Goos had no-hit the Lady Trojans through three innings before Adisyn Caryl hit a missile line drive up the middle for Topeka High’s first base hit.
Topeka High got on the board an inning later. In the bottom of the fourth, Carter Johnson laid down a sacrifice bunt that would score Quincy Smith from 90 feet away, giving Topeka High a 1-0 lead.
Hitters didn’t have an answer for Goos and Canady as the 1-0 lead remained on the scoreboard until the seventh inning.
With one out to go before Topeka High would defeat Manhattan in game one, Goos got the job done on offense, crushing a solo home run, ending Canady’s no-hit bid, tying the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Caryl got herself on base with a walk. Manhattan made a business decision by intentionally walking Canady for the second time.
Elycia Joyce stepped up to the plate with a chance to win the game. Joyce hit the ball into the outfield and Caryl rounded third base and beat the throw to home.
The Lady Trojans walked it off in game one, 2-1.
W – Canady (3-0). L – Goos (1-2). 2B – Topeka High: Smith. HR – Manhattan: Goos.
Game 2
The defense was prevalent in game two as well.
Canady took the circle again and this time she took on another solid pitcher in Manhattan's Jaden McGee.
McGee and Canady would hold each team to one run heading into the fourth inning. Through the first four innings, Canady left seven runners in scoring position throughout the game and hanging on by a thread.
After seeing Canady for 11 innings straight, Manhattan was able to pick up on Canady’s pitches and was able to give her trouble in the bottom of the fourth.
Kaitlyn Gregoire nailed a two-run single, giving Manhattan a 3-1 lead, their first of the night. The two runs also put Topeka High in a deficit for the first time this year.
After Gregoire’s single, Raegan Neitzel drove in two runs with a double. In a blink of an eye, Manhattan had a 5-1 lead.
But, Topeka High didn’t fold.
Trojan left fielder Carter Johnson made a play that drastically changed the outcome of Monday night’s contest. With the bases loaded, Gregoire hit a deep ball to the furthest corner of left field and Johnson was able to chase it down and make a catch that retired the side.
A defensive error by Manhattan in the bottom of the fifth gave Topeka High a run on the board and gave the Trojans a spark.
In the bottom of the fifth, JoMhara Benning hit a two-run single and Johnson followed that up by bringing in a run off a line drive single.
With Canady’s fourth inning departure, Montgomerie Freel came in to relieve Canady. Freel was able to hold Manhattan off and give Topeka High enough time to score some runs.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Caryl hit a ball into deep left field, leading to a two-run inside-the-park home run that gave Topeka High a three-run lead.
A double by Joyce in the bottom of the sixth scored another ran and gave the Trojans a four-run lead.
Manhattan wasn’t able to come back from the deficit and lost 9-5. The Indians (3-4) will host Washburn Rural on Friday, while Topeka High (6-0) will visit Seaman.
“We have a tough matchup with Washburn Rural on Friday,” Miller said. “We need to take some of the positives of this game and bring it into Friday.”
W – Freel (1-0). L – McGee (1-1). 2B – Topeka High: Canady, Caryl, Joyce. Manhattan: Neitzel. HR: Caryl.