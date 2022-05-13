JUNCTION CITY — It took about five innings for Manhattan softball to get its bats going. But once that happened, the Indians cruised passed rival Junction City in a doubleheader Thursday.
Manhattan’s offense was too much for the Blue Jays to handle, scoring in double digits in each game — the 10th time this season they’ve done so. Manhattan won the first game 10-6 and the second game 11-0 in five innings.
The Indians (14-6) got on the board in the top of the first inning with two runs, taking an early lead.
Junction City (6-12) was able to get back into the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting Manhattan’s lead to 3-2 with runners on second and third base with two outs. Manhattan was able to limit the damage and maintain the lead by getting the third out, causing Junction City to leave the two runners stranded.
Kierra Goos hit a RBI triple that scored McKenzie Reid to open up the top of the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly extended Manhattan’s lead to 5-2.
The Indians blew the game open in the top of the sixth inning with five runs scored on two RBI doubles, pushing their lead to eight.
“It took a while for our bats to dial in,” head coach Connie Miller said. “(Junction City’s) pitcher was decent, and it took a few rounds to (get) to her and figure out what we wanted to do. Our bats came alive, and we were able to build a lead and pull away.”
Junction City did score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but with an eight-run lead, Manhattan had plenty of breathing room to close the game out.
“Our focus all year has been about finishing,” Miller said. “In a game where you have some struggles, you are just happy with the win. I was not hugely upset with letting (Junction City) score a couple of runs. We did what we needed to do (to win).”
Game 2
Manhattan’s momentum from Game 1 carried into the second game of the doubleheader as the Indians put up eight runs in the first inning, including a three-run double from Paige Dupler.
“I challenged them,” Miller said. “I said, ‘Let’s start off right where we finished. And our focus this game is about base hits.’ The second game that was all we were looking for, balls that we could drive hard and hit intor5 the gap. We came out firing on all cylinders in the first inning.”
The Indians scored two runs in the top of the third inning. One run came from a passed ball and on the same play, a fielders’ choice resulted in another run.
Manhattan sat strong with a 10-0 lead.
The Indian’s pitching held strong, keeping Junction City scoreless and ending the game in the fifth inning thanks to the run-rule.
With the regular season now over, Manhattan will have to wait until Saturday to find out its postseason draw. Miller said that she was pleased with how her team performed down the stretch of the regular season and hopes that momentum carries over into the regional play.
“It was a goal to win all the games that we won,” Miller said. “The (five) games that we lost were to opponents that have always dominated us. We have done absolutely everything that we could to put ourselves in the best position for our postseason. I am pretty happy about that, and we will just see where we end up with our seeding on Saturday.”