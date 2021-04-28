Manhattan’s softball team lost two close games to Hayden on Tuesday.
The Indians lost 8-7 in eight innings during Game 2. The Wildcats scored the winning run on a wild pitch from Manhattan pitcher Kierra Goos.
The Indians gave Goos a 3-0 lead early after Reagan Neitzel hit a three-run home run to centerfield in the top of the first inning. Neitzel has two home runs this season.
Manhattan extended its lead to 6-2 with a four-run fourth. Ellie Hacker drove in three runs by hitting a three-run home run over the left-centerfield scoreboard.
The Wildcats countered with their own three-run homer in the fifth, though, and they tied the game with two runs in the seventh.
Goos allowed a season-high eight runs in the loss. She also struck out nine batters while walking four.
Jaden McGee was the disappointed pitcher after Manhattan’s 6-5 loss in Game 1.
Leading 5-2 in the seventh, Manhattan allowed four runs on two singles, a double and a walk as the Wildcats walked off again.
McGee allowed six runs in seven innings while striking out four batters and walking three. She also allowed home run.
McGee drove home two runs during the the Indians’ three-run fourth. McGee’s key hit, combined with singles from Goos, Neitzel and Caylee Begnoche, gave Manhattan a 3-1 lead.
The Indians added a run in the fifth and sixth innings before the Wildcats’ mounted their comeback.
Manhattan stranded 19 runners during the double header — seven in game 1, 12 in Game 2. It needs to rebound by Friday at 4 p.m., when Junction City will visit on senior night.