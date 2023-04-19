04142023-mer-spt-mhssoccer-3
Buy Now

Manhattan High forward Reese Snowden works against Bishop Carroll midfielder Grace Long during their game on April 13 at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat Topeka High 7-1 on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A strong second half allowed Manhattan girls’ soccer to pull away for a 7-1 home victory over Topeka Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.

Manhattan (4-4-1) got on the scoreboard first with 34:14 remaining in the first period as Reese Snowden got a close shot into the net.

Tags