A strong second half allowed Manhattan girls’ soccer to pull away for a 7-1 home victory over Topeka Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan (4-4-1) got on the scoreboard first with 34:14 remaining in the first period as Reese Snowden got a close shot into the net.
“It feels good to get on the board right away, and (to) hopefully keep that momentum going,” head coach Mike Sanchez said.
Topeka (5-4) tied the game with a shot with 24:16 remaining in the first period.
The Indians were able to retake the lead in the first period with a shot from Emery Ruliffson who kicked the ball from well outside the goal box. Ruliffson was on the left side of the field of the goal, and she kicked the ball to sail over the goalkeeper into the right side of the net.
The Indians then pulled away in the second half.
“We were definitely confident we would come out and utilize the wind to our advantage in the second half, especially with girls like Reese and Emery, they can really take a shot from outside the box,” Sanchez said.
Early in the second half, Manhattan got its first goal of the final 40 minutes from Jada Dibbini who hit a line drive into the net for a goal from well outside the box to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.
“Everytime we get a goal, it gives us some excitement and momentum,” Sanchez said.
The Indians followed up Dibbini’s goal for a big second half with four more goals.
With 35:30 remaining, Ruliffson got an assist from Grace Geisbrecht and finished the play off with a head but into the net.
Ruliffson had another highlight goal as she kicked the ball from well outside the goal box into the net with 29:00 remaining for a 5-1 lead, completing the hat trick.
Another long goal came from Snowden on a line drive kick from well outside the goal box.
As time expired, Katelyn Purdom made a goal that was also from long distance.
“Those are awesome, great to see bangers,” Sanchez said. “Emery’s was nice, KP (Katelyn’s) was nice there at the end, Reese had a good hit as well, Jada had one, too. We had a lot of shots outside of 18, which is awesome. We want them to take (those) shots, because that draws the defense in and then maybe we can get some balls in behind the back line.”
Manhattan will now have a week to prepare for Trinity Academy at home on Tuesday.