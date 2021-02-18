Four years ago, after moving to Manhattan with two years of wrestling experience, Manhattan High head coach Robert Gonzales introduced Damian Ilalio and his parents to the school’s wrestling program.
Gonzales, a three-time state champion at MHS who has coached the sport for more than four decades, was confused. Why wasn’t Ilalio showing more emotion?
“At the end, (Ilalio) and his parents were both quiet, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t think wrestling is for you,’” Gonzales said. “‘You don’t seem excited or enthused about the opportunity to wrestle here.’”
A surprised look swept across the Ilalio’s faces.
Gonzalez delivered a stern statement to the three.
“Here’s the deal: if you are going to wrestle for me, you are going to have to wrestle the next three to four years for me, and you can’t leave,” Gonzales said. “Your parents can’t leave, and you can’t move back to where you came from. You cannot go anywhere. If you choose to (leave), I will not let you.”
Now, as Damian enters this week’s sub-state tournament in his final season at MHS, Gonzales refers to Ilalio as one of the many “tough kids” he has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach. And Ilalio, who officially signed with Kansas State’s football program earlier this month, admits he wishes his wrestling career wasn’t coming to a close.
If he could, he’d wrestle in college. But K-State doesn’t have a team.
“I really like this sport a lot more than people think,” Ilalio said. “If anything, it is almost up there with football to me, personally. I wish I had been wrestling longer.”
The 6-foot, 270-pound Ilalio is viewed as the team’s senior leader — as well as the top grappler on a squad filled with talented wrestlers.
“I am the No. 1 ranked wrestler on the team right now; we have a couple others who I think can go all the way and win the whole thing,” Ilalio said.
“My job as a senior and (being) No. 1 is to be an example to the younger kids and the underclassman. I just try to be the best example I can be. Whenever they look at me, whether it be warming up or on the mat or eating food, I try to be the best example I can be for the (underclassman). I think that is where my (influence is felt) the most.”
Ilalio is quiet and reserved. He doesn’t like calling attention to himself in the classroom.
But his passion for the sports in which he stars helps him helps be an assertive leader — and makes Ilalio more vocal around his teammates.
“A lot of people think he is a quiet kid, but he is most definitely one of the louder kids who likes to have fun,” said Eastern Taylor, an undefeated junior wrestler on MHS. “Once you see him on the sports teams, he is a whole different person than when you see him in school.”
He’s had to take on an even larger leadership role after Gonzales was away from the team; a medical treatment sidelined the longtime head coach from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5.
Ilalio thrived in Gonzalez’s absence, though. Those around him believe the experience will serve him well once his K-State football career begins.
He has got it under control,” Taylor said. “It is great for him to have that leadership experience. After (Gonzales’ absence), Damian has got a lot better. Damian stepped up a lot. It has been a great improvement for him.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, mat time has been scarce for Ilalio. He rarely wrestled during home matches. He didn’t have a match on senior day, either.
But at sub state Saturday, he’ll have his time. Win two matches, and he’ll clinch a spot in the Class 6A state tournament later this month.
Ilalio is confident in his team’s chances. Aside from Ilalio, seven other MHS wrestlers are vying for spots in the state tournament.
“We all have our individual strengths,” Ilalio said. “Over the year, we have just combined and come together as a unit. ... I tried really hard to be particular with our protocols. We have been working extra hard. We have been working (really hard) with the matches and the mandates and all that stuff. We have sacrificed a lot and put in a lot of hard work for this season, and I am really proud of how far we have come, in a way I think has brought us closer together. I feel good about the team. This is my final year, so I am trying to make it a good one and not focus on the negative things.”
Ilalio, the state runner-up in the 285-pound division in 2019, said he knows this week — and next week, if he clinches a place in the state tournament — are his final opportunities to leave his mark on Manhattan’s storied wrestling program.
The cupboard isn’t bare, either.
“The junior class has a lot of potential,” Ilalio said. “They are on the right track. They have the work ethic. They have young freshmen and sophomores to fill their spots when they leave. Next year, (the team) will be really good. We have some spots to fill at the heavier weights, but I think the freshmen and sophomores coming in can fill those weights pretty well. They will carry on the tradition.”
After placing second at a regional last week, Ilalio wants to end his wrestling career with an exclamation point.
“When I step off the mat, I just don’t want to regret anything that I did,” Ilalio said. “I want to leave it all out on the mat and do the best I can to help my team the best way I can, because that is what I enjoy about wrestling the most. I want to leave with no regrets, and I think it is time to come to an end.”
It will be the final time Ilalio will compete on the wrestling mat.
But his athletic career is far from over.
“He will be ecstatic (after his final match), because his K-State journey starts,” Gonzalez said. “But there also will be a little bit of sadness, because he has developed a strong bond with our coaching staff. Every day of going to high school practice will be over. I just feel for Damian. The future? He will be at the last match of the state tournament, getting his hand raised (as the champion).
“He is not one of those kids who will tear up. He will just really feel ecstatic. I have seen so much growth from him. He is not quite as animated as others I have had, but he is a natural leader. He is going to be a tremendous influence for Kansas State. They are getting a youngster who is going to come in and not just give his all, he is going to give 110%. ... It goes so fast for these teenagers, so I tell kids to always enjoy it, because there is nothing like it.”