Chalk up another honor for Manhattan's Zanaa Cordis.
The MHS center was named to the All-Centennial League First Team on Tuesday, capping off a dominant season. Cordis led the Manhattan girls' basketball team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. She also set the MHS single-season record for the highest field goal percentage in program history.
Cordis was also nominated to the 2020 McDonald's All-American team.
Forward Aloera Ostermann also received postseason accolades, as she was named an All-Centennial League Honorable Mention.
Ostermann was Manhattan's No. 2 scoring option behind Cordis, as she was able to capitalize when teams double-teamed Cordis by spreading the floor and shooting 3-pointers. She was instrumental for Manhattan at the end of the season, helping the Indians make it to the sub-state championships before the team lost to No. 1 Liberal.
Both Cordis and Ostermann are seniors.
Topeka High led the Centennial League with five players being named to one of the teams, while Washburn Rural had four players named to the teams.
Topeka High's NiJaree Canady won the Centennial League Player of the Year, while Topeka High's Kiki Smith won Newcomer of the Year. Seaman's Matt Tinsley won Coach of the Year.