Manhattan boys and girls had another dominant performance on Thursday in the Hays High Invitational at Sand Plum Nature Trail, taking first in both races.
The boys were led by senior Ben Mosier who finished first overall with a time of 16:50.3.
Freshman Landon Knopp took third (16:55.3), sophomore Ethan Bryant placed fourth (17:07.4), senior Max Bowyer finished seventh (17:15.4) and junior Kolby Grogg rounded out the five Indians who placed in the top 10, finished 10th with a time of 17:29.4.
Sophomore Lucas Holdren placed 13th (17:48.7) and junior Arnold Anderson placed 30th (19:35.7).
Somehow, the Indian girls found a way to be even more impressive.
Dodge City senior Serenity Larson took first overall in the race but then the next six finishers were all Manhattan runners, led by freshman Rebekah Pickering (20:44) who placed second.
Sophomore Haley Henningson finished third (20:44.5), junior Amelia Knopp placed fourth (20:48.4), senior Rachel Corn came in fifth (21:03.6), senior Morgan Turner placed sixth (21:07.3) and freshman Malea Jobity rounded out the Indian top-10 block, finishing seventh (21:20.7).
Lastly, freshman Jalissa Jobity placed 24th with a time of 23:26.7.
Up next, Manhattan will get a preview of the state championship course on Saturday when they run in the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic in Lawrence.