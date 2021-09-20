The Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ cross country programs had another dominant performance last week at the Hays High Invitational at Sand Plum Nature Trail, taking first in both races.
Senior Ben Mosier led the boys, taking first overall with a time of 16:50.3.
Freshman Landon Knopp placed third (16:55.3), sophomore Ethan Bryant finished fourth (17:07.4), senior Max Bowyer finished seventh (17:15.4) and junior Kolby Grogg rounded out the five Indians who placed in the top 10, earning 10th with a time of 17:29.4.
Sophomore Lucas Holdren placed 13th (17:48.7) and junior Arnold Anderson placed 30th (19:35.7).
Somehow, Manhattan’s girls’ team found a way to be even more impressive.
Dodge City senior Serenity Larson took first overall in the race, but the next six finishers were MHS runners, led by freshman Rebekah Pickering (20:44) who placed second.
Sophomore Haley Henningson finished third (20:44.5), junior Amelia Knopp placed fourth (20:48.4), senior Rachel Corn came in fifth (21:03.6), senior Morgan Turner placed sixth (21:07.3) and freshman Malea Jobity rounded out the Indian top-10 block, finishing seventh (21:20.7).
Freshman Jalissa Jobity placed 24th with a time of 23:26.7.
Up next, Manhattan will get a preview of the state championship course, when the teams run in the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic in Lawrence on Saturday.