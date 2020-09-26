With Manhattan High football's backfield torn to shreds by injuries, head coach Joe Schartz pulled out all of the stops on Friday night at Bishop Stadium. The result was Manhattan's most complete offensive performance of the season.
MHS demolished Topeka High 42-6 to improve its record to 2-2 on the season. However, it's the pieces the Indians used to put up all of its points that made the win even more impressive than what the scoreboard showed.
Schartz threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Trojans, trotting out a 225-pound linebacker who grew up idolizing Marshawn Lynch as a child as his running back and placing two quarterbacks on the field at once. It all seemed to work.
The linebacker was Talique Houston, who has started every game for Manhattan as an outside linebacker. His impact was immediate, as he bowled over T-High defenders left and right.
"When I was a kid playing linebacker, I looked up to Marshawn Lynch and noticed he always carried for extra yards," Houston said. "I just made it into reality."
Houston by and large carried Manhattan, and often times multiple defenders, down the field for the Indians' first score, a 9-yard run by quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner.
"Talique got the opportunity and made the most of it, running physically," Schartz said. "It's always nice to set the tone early in and that's what we did."
Manhattan stuck with its power running game for one more score in the first quarter, another Aschenbrenner run. It appeared the Indians would have their way anytime they wanted to when they put it on the ground.
Then, Schartz decided to switch it up a little more.
With Manhattan on the Topeka High 23-yard line, backup quarterback Keenan Schartz ran onto the field. Meanwhile, Aschenbrenner stayed out on the field, giving MHS two quarterbacks at once.
With the Trojans stacking the box, Keenan Schartz handed the ball to Aschenbrenner on what appeared to be a sweep run. As Aschenbrenner made his way out wide, his eyes shifted up from running lanes to a streaking Joe Hall, who had his defender beat.
Aschenbrenner lofted the ball perfectly, hitting Hall for a touchdown pass with 3:26 left in the first quarter. Just like that, Manhattan was up 21-0.
Joe Schartz used the two quarterback formation a number of times later in the game, although Aschenbrenner functioned more as a traditional running back in each of those instances. In all, Aschenbrenner carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns while completing seven of his 10 passing attempts for 92 yards and two more touchdowns.
"Dayne's a good running back and he's the best we have right now with all of our injuries," Schartz said. "We just made do with what we had and the kids did well. We had some kids step up and fill in and they did well."
While Manhattan's offense got off to a fast start, its defense was equally effective from the start.
One week after getting bashed by large chunk plays by Hayden, the Indians were largely sound. The team gave up only two plays of more than 20 yards — one 50-yard run and one 50-yard pass, which ended in a touchdown — during the game.
A large part of the team's success had to do with the constant pressure the Indians put on freshman quarterback BJ Canady.
More often than not, Manhattan sent five or more rushers at the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback. Many of the rushers came straight up the middle of the offensive line, putting defenders right in the face of the quarterback.
The strategy proved effective, as Canady completed just 11 of his 25 passes. Even on the 50-yard touchdown pass, Canady was forced to make a perfect throw down the sideline as two Indians pass rushers sent him to the turf almost as soon as he released the ball.
"We knew he was a big young man and that he was young as a freshman," Schartz said. "We needed to get as much pressure on him as we possibly could. He's going to be around for a long time. Just like Ky Thomas started as a freshman against us as quarterback, this kid's going to be around a long time."
The win snaps a two-game losing skid and puts Manhattan's record back at .500 heading into next Friday's game against Seaman. The match up appears challenging on paper, as Seaman holds a 3-1 record and is coming off a 59-14 win over Topeka West.
"We kept it simple," Schartz said. "The goal after last week's game was to go 1-0 this week. We've been getting ahead of ourselves and thinking too far down the road and not focusing on the now. Along with 1-0, we were talking about the win philosophy, which is what's important now. The kids bought into that and we had better focus, better energy tonight and hopefully we can continue to improve upon that."
MANHATTAN 42
TOPEKA HIGH 6
Manhattan 21 7 7 7
Topeka 0 0 6 0
Scoring
First quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 9-yard run (PAT good) 8:55
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 3-yard run (PAT good) 3:26
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 23-yard pass to Hall (PAT good) 0:03
Second quarter
Manhattan — Houston 6-yard run (PAT good) 3:57
Third quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 17-yard pass to Hall (PAT good) 10:17
Topeka — Canady 50-yard pass to Phillips (PAT no good) 3:00
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Reid 2-yard run (PAT good) 9:27
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 18-77, Keenan Schartz 3-8, Houston 7-61, Reid 8-38, Newby 5-30, Hall 1-2, Bowles 1-0, Mortensen 1-0, Frey 1-(-1) // Topeka: Canady 4-20, Alejos 11-68, Carr 3-10, Smith 1-(-1)
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 7-10-0 92 // Topeka: Canady 11-25-0 121, Thomas 1-1-0 10
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Hall 3-52, Brown 1-24, Robinson 1-0, Reid 1-13, Newby 2-19 // Alejos 3-10, Kincade 4-21, Phillips 1-50, Williams 2-28, Smith 1-12